League of Legends: Arcane Season 2 Unveils Chilling New Poster Ahead Of Trailer Reveal

League of Legends‘ animated series Arcane, which follows the iconic characters found in Piltover and Zaun is getting ready to finally drop its second season after a heart-stopping cliffhanger ending that left fans begging for more after Season 1 concluded on November 20, 2021.

With the official trailer set to drop on September 5, 2024 as part of Netflix’s GeekedWeek 2024, the streaming giant has been slowly drip-feeding fans with emotionally charged posters to hype up the new season.

Jinx returns in the final chapter of #Arcane — Official Trailer coming September 5th at 5am PT. Tune into the World Premiere.

Sneak Peek in the #GeekedWeek trailer. pic.twitter.com/aSAUcyBW08 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 3, 2024

The latest poster reveal features Jinx, who looks to be grappled by a large pair of gauntlets that heavily resembles the pair that Vi dawned in the initial Season 2 teaser for the upcoming season. Jinx is suspended upside down with a worried – albeit not necessarily pained – face.

Previous posters have carried a similar emotional weight, with the poster featuring Ekko hitting especially hard by depicting him decorating his hair with a trinket that was undoubtedly made by Jinx when they were younger.

In addition to character posters, Netflix also posted a sneak-peak of what looks to be a vital moment in the second season, showing Jinx reuniting with an acquaintance from her days with Silco:

You know what they say about the enemy of your enemy. The final chapter of Arcane debuts this November only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/8wgiLxBODV — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 10, 2024

We’re still waiting to see what Netflix and Fortiche Studio have in store for us when the official trailer drops on September 5, but for now, fans can’t help but come up with eccentric theories to try and figure out everything that’s going to happen in Arcane Season 2.

