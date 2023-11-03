The Attack on Titan Anime and Manga Ending, Explained

Image: Hajime Isayama

A very popular yet somewhat controversial series, Attack on Titan asks the question, if the world hates everyone you know and love, do you choose your friends, or do you choose the world?

When faced with this choice, Eren chooses to destroy the world with the Rumbling. But the series’ ending suggests that’s not what the Rumbling was really about. Keep reading for a complete explanation of Attack on Titan’s anime and manga ending.

Explaining Attack on Titan’s Controversial Ending

In the last five chapters of Attack on Titan’s manga, the Rumbling comes to an end after Zeke reveals himself to Captain Levi who immediately beheads him. This redeeming sacrifice happens after a conversation with Armin in the Path. But despite Zeke’s death and Eren’s Titan being beheaded, the nightmare is far from over.

As the shiny centipede from previous chapters releases a gas shifting all nearby Eldians except the Titan Shifters and Ackerman’s into mindless titans, Mikasa sees a vision of a different life with Eren where he asks her to forget him. The vision ends with Mikasa rejecting that wish, tying Eren’s scarf back around her neck and making her way inside Eren’s new Titan form‘s mouth to kill him.

Armin also recalls a vision of Eren telling him his reasons for triggering the Rumbling. Vision Eren admits he pushed Mikasa and Armin away to set them up as humanity’s heroes. He then tells Armin about how the Founder Ymir’s restriction lasted 2000 years because she was in love with King Fritz. She’s finally freed from this love by Mikasa, although how or why is something even Vision Eren doesn’t know.

The vision’s surroundings shift as Armin asks Eren if he really thinks Mikasa could live happily with someone else. Vision Eren is initially apathetic, but when Armin gets angry, he admits he only wants her to have feelings for him. Armin exits the vision/memory to see Mikasa holding Eren’s severed head and after the two mourn their friend, she leaves to give him a proper burial.

At the same time, the Eldians who transformed into Titans earlier become human again as the power of Titans is completely erased from the world. Eren’s former comrades also remember being visited by him, and they all mourn his death before reuniting with their remaining friends and family. Mikasa then sees a vision of Ymir who she bids goodbye to and the story skips to three years later.

The Epilogue For Attack on Titan’s Characters

Three years after the day named, “The Battle of Heaven and Earth” we see Historia with her family while Eldia forms an army to defend against the remainders of humanity who hold a grudge against them. At this point, a group consisting of Armin, Reiner, Jean, Connie, Pieck, and Annie sails to Paradis to serve as ambassadors of peace negotiations between them and the Allied Nations. A flashback reveals a wheelchair-bound Levi living in Marley with Onyankopon, Gabi, and Falco.

Meanwhile, Mikasa sits at Eren’s grave, telling him that everyone will be there to see him soon. The next few panels feature even more time skips, with one panel showing a woman who is implied to be Mikasa visiting Eren’s grave with a man and a child. We next see an aged Mikasa dying and being buried with her scarf while Paradis becomes a land of tall skyscrapers.

The following panels see Paradis carpet-bombed by the rest of the world with the manga‘s very last page featuring a young boy and his dog standing in front of a tall tree greatly resembling the one Ymir originally got her powers from. The cycle of war and hatred among humans continues, but whether this nameless boy’s story will end the same way as Eren’s or meet a better fate, only time can tell.

