All Characters Who Died in Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan has a reputation as an anime with a lot of death and with the show primarily being about man-eating titans, it certainly isn’t unwarranted.

The anime brutally kills off a lot of named characters, with the vast majority of these dead being Survey Corps soldiers.

Whether you want to pay respect to the fallen or just want to know if a beloved character lives or dies, keep reading for a complete list of all the named characters who die in Attack on Titan!

Beware spoilers for Attack on Titan manga.

The Most Significant Deaths in Attack on Titan

Kenny Ackermann

Kenny dies in episode 47 of the Attack on Titan anime when he’s fatally injured following Rod Reiss’ transformation. While acting as an antagonist at this time, his death serves to tie up loose ends for Levi, as the Survey Corps captain finally learns of Kenny’s status as his maternal uncle.

Erwin Smith

Commander Erwin Smith met his end in Attack on Titan’s episode 55 after getting injured in a sacrificial charge against the Beast Titan. As one of the first important characters to die, his death had far-reaching consequences for both the Survey Corps and the anime’s plot.

Sasha Blouse

Sasha was shot to death by Gabi in the anime’s episode 67. As the first person from the main characters’ close-knit circle to die, Sasha’s death has a strong emotional impact on both her fellow characters and the audience.

Hange Zoe

Seeming to follow Erwin’s example, Commander Hange Zoe sacrificed herself in the anime’s Final Chapters Special 1 to slow the Rumbling down and buy the others some time. Her cloak caught fire from coming too close to the Wall Titans and she burned to death.

Zeke Yeager

In a moment of redemption, Zeke willingly dies at Levi’s hand after revealing himself and getting his attention. As Levi beheads him, he is both able to keep his promise to Erwin and end the Rumbling. This death is yet to be animated but will most likely be a part of Final Chapters Special 2.

Eren Yeager

Attack on Titan ends with the death of its protagonist, Eren Yeager. Eren dies at the hands of his childhood friend and romantic interest, Mikasa Ackerman, who beheads him to kill him and stop the Rumbling for good. Fans are most likely to see this death in Final Chapters Special 2.

All Named Character Deaths

Death Anime Episode Moses Episode 1 Carla Jaeger Episode 1 Thomas Wagner Episode 5 Nack Tierce Episode 5 Milieus Zeremski Episode 5 Mīna Carolina Episode 5 Franz Kefka Episode 6 Tom Episode 7 Mitabi Jarnach Episode 13 Ian Dietrich Episode 13 Marco Bodt Episode 13 Ruth D. Kline Episode 13 Luke Cis Episode 17 Dieter Ness Episode 17 Darius Baer Walbrunn Episode 18 Gunther Schultz Episode 20 Eld Gin Episode 21 Petra Rall Episode 21 Oruo Bozad Episode 21 Ivan Episode 22 Jurgen Episode 22 Miche Zacharius Episode 26 Marcel Galliard Episode 29 Lynne Episode 29 Henning Episode 29 Gelgar Episode 29 Nanaba Episode 29 Beirer Episode 37 Peer Episode 37 Captain Hannes Episode 37 Dina Fritz Episode 37 Sunny Springer Episode 37 Martin Springer Episode 37 Pastor Nick Episode 38 Nifa Episode 38 Abel Episode 38 Keiji Episode 39 Duran Episode 39 Dimo Reeves Episode 39 Alma Episode 40 Grisha Jaeger Episode 43 Frieda Reiss Episode 43 Dirk Reiss Episode 43 Abel Reiss Episode 43 Florian Reiss Episode 43 Ulklin Reiss Episode 43 Uri Reiss Episode 44 King Karl Fritz Episode 44 Lord Rod Reiss Episode 46 Kuchel Ackermann Episode 47 Kenny Ackermann Episode 47 Moblit Berner Episode 52 Harold Episode 52 Dirk Episode 53 Klaus Episode 53 Marlene Episode 53 Dieter Episode 53 Marlo Freudenberg Episode 54 Sandra Episode 54 Gordon Episode 54 Bertholdt Hoover Episode 55 Commander Erwin Smith Episode 55 Lauda Episode 56 Rashad Episode 56 Tomas Episode 56 Fay Jaeger Episode 57 Grice Episode 57 Sergeant Major Gross Episode 57 Eren Kruger Episode 58 Ymir Episode 61 Willy Tybur Episode 64 General Calvi Episode 65 Zofia Episode 65 Udo Episode 65 Carlo Episode 66 Lara Tybur Episode 66 Commander Lobov Episode 67 Sasha Braus Episode 67 Premier Dhalis Zachary Episode 71 Varis Episode 73 Tom Xaver Episode 74 Greiz Episode 75 Colt Grice Episode 78 Koslow Episode 78 Porco Galliard Episode 78 Ymir Fritz Episode 80 King Fritz Episode 80 Maria Fritz Episode 80 Rose Fritz Episode 80 Sina Fritz Episode 80 Nile Dawk Episode 81 Roeg Episode 81 Commander Dot Pyxis Episode 81 Oliver Episode 83 Daz Episode 85 Samuel Linke-Jackson Episode 85 Commandant Keith Sadies Episode 86 General Theo Magath Episode 86 Halil Final Chapters Special 1 Ramzi Final Chapters Special 1 Jaeger Final Chapters Special 1 Floch Forster Final Chapters Special 1 Commander Hange Zoë Final Chapters Special 1 Zeke Yeager TBA Eren Yeager TBA

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023