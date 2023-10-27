Image: MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

It’s almost impossible to deny: Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 is arguably the biggest anime event of the year, and even the countdown to its trailer is enough to attract fans. The final trailer for the final season is coming very soon.

Some might argue that this is one of the more drawn-out conclusions in anime, but for those people, I say you’ve never had to sit through one of the lengthier Dragon Ball Z or Naruto Shippuden arcs, so get ready for this epic conclusion!

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final Chapters Special 2 Trailer Countdown

The final trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 will air on October 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM JST. It will be available at 8 PM PST / 11 PM EST for most fans worldwide, you can check out more info here, and be sure to check the official YouTube channel for when the trailer premieres! This will be our final glimpse before seeing the conclusion to a decade’s worth of incredible anime.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters

Special 2 Trailer Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Trailer Drops!

In the special, we’ll see the true conclusion to Kodansha’s incredible manga series brought to life by MAPPA. It’s been an ambitious undertaking, and a true demonstration of the absolute cultural force of nature anime has become in the decade since this series premiered.

When Does Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 Release?

The final special will air as an 85-minute special on NHK General on November 4, 2023, and we will confirm any additional info on simulcasts for viewers in the US and the West. As this is a developing story, we will update you on all incoming details including the English dub, no matter how long it takes. It’s been a long decade, and AoT fans have been blessed with such a consistently strong series, so it’s time to drive it home.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023