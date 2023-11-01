Who Dies in the Last Episode of Attack on Titan?

Image: MAPPA

With Commander Hange Zoe dying in Final Chapters Special 1, it’s clear that more lives will have to be sacrificed to stop the Rumbling and save humanity.

This leads to just one question, who exactly will die in the last episode of Attack on Titan? That’s what we’re looking to answer in this article.

Beware major spoilers for Attack on Titan anime and manga. You have been warned!

Which Manga Chapters Will Be Covered in the Last Episode of Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan Final Chapters Special 1 adapted the story till manga chapter 134, In the Depths of Despair. The last episode is expected to continue where the previous one left off.

With this in mind, Final Chapters Special 2 is most likely to start from manga chapter 135 and cover all remaining chapters of the Attack on Titan manga. These include:

Chapter 135, The Battle of Heaven and Earth

Chapter 136, Dedicate Your Heart

Chapter 137, Titans

Chapter 138, A Long Dream

Chapter 139, Toward the Tree on That Hill

Who Will Die in the Last Episode of Attack on Titan?

Going by the manga, two characters can be expected to meet their end in the last episode of Attack on Titan, the brothers Eren and Zeke Yeager.

Zeke will choose to be beheaded by Levi’s hand after a conversation with Armin in the Path. This is a redeeming moment for his character as he realizes the importance of the little moments of everyday life and decides to put an end to the Rumbling himself.

Image: MAPPA

Eren, on the other hand, will die at the hands of his childhood friend and love interest, Mikasa Ackerman. Once it’s clear that only death will stop Eren from continuing the Rumbling, Mikasa enters Eren’s Titan’s mouth where she severs his head from his long spine, effectively killing him.

There is the possibility that the anime will deviate from the manga and these characters will get to live or some other characters will die in Attack on Titan’s last episode. Although the chances of that happening are very slim.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023