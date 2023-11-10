Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7: Release Date & Time

Get ready for the release of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7 here!

November 10th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7 Release
Image: A.C.G.T

Berserk of Gluttony has seen its latest developments putting Fate on a journey to Galia along with Myne with Episode 7 about to be released. The gluttony-cursed warrior will soon face more trouble before he can see Roxy again, however.

Having been able to stave off the neverending hunger for souls within him, and keep his sword, Greed, continuously fed with stats, Fate will soon face a new challenge. Now that he is joined by Myne though, it seems his gloominess has lessened a bit. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7.

Beware of spoilers for Berserk of Gluttony.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7 Release Details

Berserk-of-Gluttony-Episode-7-Release-Time
Image: A.C.G.T

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7 is set to be released this coming Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 8:30 AM PT. The episode will be available to stream for Western audiences on Crunchyroll, with new episodes weekly. Below, you can find a table with time listings for the episode’s release according to the time zone you live in.

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (PDT)08:30 AM Sunday, November 12
Mountain Time (MST)09:30 AM Sunday, November 12
Central Time (CT)10:30 AM Sunday, November 12
Eastern Time (EST)11:30 AM Sunday, November 12
Atlantic Time (AST)12:30 AM Sunday, November 12
British Summer Time (BST)04:30 PM Sunday, November 12
Central European Time (CET)05:30 PM Sunday, November 12
Moscow (MSK)07:30 PM Sunday, November 12
Indian Standard Time (IST)10:00 PM Sunday, November 12
Vietnam and Thailand (ICT)11:30 PM Sunday, November 12
Philippines (PHT)12:30 AM Monday, November 13
Australian Central Time (ACST)02:00 AM Monday, November 13

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7 Streaming Details

Berserk-of-Gluttony-Episode-7-Release-Streaming
Image: A.C.G.T

For fans outside of Japan, Crunchyroll is the most reliable option to stream episode 7 of Berserk of Gluttony. This option allows for English subtitles enabling easy viewing in the original Japanese audio.

While this is a subscription-based platform and you’ll need to pay to gain access to shows like Berserk of Gluttony, its ease of access is hard to overlook. Plus, if you’re on the fence, there are plenty of amazing free anime you can check out on the platform before committing.

Episode 6 Recap

Berserk-of-Gluttony-Episode-7-Release-Episode-6-Recap
Image: A.C.G.T

After dispatching the gargoyles that destroyed his old village, Fate is thanked by Set, one of the few surviving locals. However, as Set acknowledged he used to persecute Fate to the point of driving him out of town for his cursed skill, Set urged Fate to hit him as payback. Meanwhile, Roxy continues her journey to Galia while being cautioned about the Lord of Lanchester.

Fate continues on his path, as his carriage driver is held up by bandits on the road, but they’re hilariously swept away by the might of Myne, who wields the “Wrath” skill along with her weapon, Sloth. Her appetite is quickly revealed to rival Fate’s, even jokingly suggesting that she should possess Gluttony instead.

Fate soon sees the caste system laid out by Lord Lanchester, while eventually setting out to fight a new crowned beast, the Sand Golem. This catches Lord Lanchester’s attention, and he attempts to recruit Fate while simultaneously mocking Myne’s youthful appearance, which is a humbling error. With Lord Lanchester batted away into the sky, it’s made clear that Myne does not like being seen as a child.

In the next episode, Fate will continue his journey with Myne, only to see their cart break down. It’s here that we’ll soon see a new character, Aaron Barbatos.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :