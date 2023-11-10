Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7: Release Date & Time

Image: A.C.G.T

Berserk of Gluttony has seen its latest developments putting Fate on a journey to Galia along with Myne with Episode 7 about to be released. The gluttony-cursed warrior will soon face more trouble before he can see Roxy again, however.

Having been able to stave off the neverending hunger for souls within him, and keep his sword, Greed, continuously fed with stats, Fate will soon face a new challenge. Now that he is joined by Myne though, it seems his gloominess has lessened a bit. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7.

Beware of spoilers for Berserk of Gluttony.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7 Release Details

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7 is set to be released this coming Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 8:30 AM PT. The episode will be available to stream for Western audiences on Crunchyroll, with new episodes weekly. Below, you can find a table with time listings for the episode’s release according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 08:30 AM Sunday, November 12 Mountain Time (MST) 09:30 AM Sunday, November 12 Central Time (CT) 10:30 AM Sunday, November 12 Eastern Time (EST) 11:30 AM Sunday, November 12 Atlantic Time (AST) 12:30 AM Sunday, November 12 British Summer Time (BST) 04:30 PM Sunday, November 12 Central European Time (CET) 05:30 PM Sunday, November 12 Moscow (MSK) 07:30 PM Sunday, November 12 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:00 PM Sunday, November 12 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 11:30 PM Sunday, November 12 Philippines (PHT) 12:30 AM Monday, November 13 Australian Central Time (ACST) 02:00 AM Monday, November 13

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 7 Streaming Details

For fans outside of Japan, Crunchyroll is the most reliable option to stream episode 7 of Berserk of Gluttony. This option allows for English subtitles enabling easy viewing in the original Japanese audio.

While this is a subscription-based platform and you’ll need to pay to gain access to shows like Berserk of Gluttony, its ease of access is hard to overlook. Plus, if you’re on the fence, there are plenty of amazing free anime you can check out on the platform before committing.

Episode 6 Recap

After dispatching the gargoyles that destroyed his old village, Fate is thanked by Set, one of the few surviving locals. However, as Set acknowledged he used to persecute Fate to the point of driving him out of town for his cursed skill, Set urged Fate to hit him as payback. Meanwhile, Roxy continues her journey to Galia while being cautioned about the Lord of Lanchester.

Fate continues on his path, as his carriage driver is held up by bandits on the road, but they’re hilariously swept away by the might of Myne, who wields the “Wrath” skill along with her weapon, Sloth. Her appetite is quickly revealed to rival Fate’s, even jokingly suggesting that she should possess Gluttony instead.

Fate soon sees the caste system laid out by Lord Lanchester, while eventually setting out to fight a new crowned beast, the Sand Golem. This catches Lord Lanchester’s attention, and he attempts to recruit Fate while simultaneously mocking Myne’s youthful appearance, which is a humbling error. With Lord Lanchester batted away into the sky, it’s made clear that Myne does not like being seen as a child.

In the next episode, Fate will continue his journey with Myne, only to see their cart break down. It’s here that we’ll soon see a new character, Aaron Barbatos.

