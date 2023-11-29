10 Best Anime Like Berserk of Gluttony

Image: Berserk of Gluttony

Berserk of Gluttony is a Fantasy anime adapted from a light novel following the heroic protagonist Fate Graphite on his quest to gain power through his Gluttony skill by absorbing his slain enemies. Fans who are enjoying this anime for the fantasy and RPG elements are bound to like these other anime featured.

10. Skeleton Knight in Another World

Skeleton Knight in Another World follows the exploits of Arc, who was originally a player in an MMORPG who woke up in the world of the game he played as his skeleton avatar.

After a bit of exploring, becoming an adventurer, and taking a few quests while saving innocents from peril, he soon gets involved with the upheaval of the kingdom alongside his elf friend Ariane. Due to the world he inhabits still following several of the rules and setup of the game he plays, Arc has an experienced understanding of the regions he visits, the quests he takes, and the monsters he fights.

His overpowered abilities and skills don’t take away from his personality as just like Fate from Berserk of Gluttony, he sets out to make things right and is a goodwill person out to help those that need him and support his allies on their own adventures, even when he gets silly and insane with his power usages. Despite his attempts to be inconspicuous, he goes off fairly easily similar to Fate.

9. Beast Tamer

The anime Beast Tamer follows Rein Shroud, who was kicked out of the hero’s party after enduring their abuse similar to Fate’s circumstances from his home village and the Holy Knights. However, while Fate had to discover ways to make his Gluttony skill work, Rein’s special abilities to be a beast tamer that focuses on multiple creatures of different sizes and types were established from the beginning and he was underestimated as a result. As soon as he goes on his personal journey he meets the cat girl Kanade and after forming a contract with her he gains her strength as a perk.

Later in the series, he’ll meet Tania the dragon girl, and the fairy twins Sora and Runa, gaining magical abilities and resistances that make him one of the most powerful characters in the setting. Like Fate, Rein’s skills were all used to better the lives of the people around him while also biting back against his former abusers.

8. Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online is very much one of the inspirations for Berserk of Gluttony when it comes to utilizing RPG elements in the fantasy world. While technically set in a virtual reality game in Japan, the story takes place mostly in these different worlds due to the nature of how people get trapped in the game.

Much of the atypical tropes that can be seen in Berserk of Gluttony can be found here, from the appearance of our protagonist Kirito to his love interest being a formidable warrior. Both Asuna and Roxy Hart are designed pretty similar as well.

7. Overly Cautious Hero

Overly Cautious Hero is the story of Seiya Ryuuguuin, who was summoned by the goddess Ristarte to save the world of Gaeabrande from the Demon Lord. Despite already being a very powerful warrior, Seiya is adamant about extra preparation for every eventuality possible, much to Ristarte’s annoyance and horror.

He wouldn’t face any enemy or commit to any battle unless he has spare weapons, is several dozens of levels over his opponents, and will use his most powerful attacks on the weakest enemy he sees and will spam it until the poor thing is completely incinerated.

6. Bofuri

Bofuri is a much lighter version of Sword Art Online, Shield Hero, and Berserk of Gluttony. Bofuri follows a happy-go-lucky girl named Kaede, known by her in-game moniker Maple. Throughout the anime she gains insanely powerful and game-breaking abilities through hilarious little adventures with her friends, starting with a shield that devours enemies that touch it.

This anime tries to be serious during in-game events and PVP battles between parties but Maple’s new game-breaking powers bring the comedy of an overpowered protagonist popular in these kinds of fantasy stories while her teammates react exactly how the audience would. This anime is definitely a comedic take on Berserk of Gluttony, with a fun band of characters that revel in their abilities.

5. Cheat Skill in Another World

Abused and neglected by his own family for being physically unappealing to them, Yuuya from the anime Cheat Skill in Another World suffered a life of miserable rejection until he discovered a way to enter another world through his grandfather’s house. From here he gains levels and boosts many of his abilities by slaying the dangerous monsters surrounding his area. He also gained newfound fame in Japan as well, due to his physical appearance changing dramatically from his time in the other world. In many ways, Yuuya’s journey is very similar to Fate’s, both being kind-hearted, goodwill protagonists who were beaten down by the cruelty surrounding them until they finally had the power and support to overcome them. Along with their friendships with those who value them for who they are.

4. Reincarnated as a Sword

In Reincarnated as a Sword, the main character is the sword itself, capable of speech and a magnitude of other abilities and powers. This anime is basically what if Greed, Fate’s faithful and talkative sword was the primary protagonist of the story. The sword’s wielder is Fran, a young cat girl who’s dealt with hardships throughout her life that was saved by the sword and even named him Teacher, due to his promise to be her weapon on her journey to evolve.

Fran and Teacher’s father-daughter relationship is the main draw of this series and Fran’s development is similar to Fate’s in that much of her motivation to be an adventurer is to make a name for herself and serve cathartic justice on those who’ve wronged her. Similar to Berserk of Gluttony, Teacher absorbs the crystals of monsters he defeats, gaining new levels and learning new skills that both he and Fran can use, getting stronger with every major enemy they defeat.

3. Rise of the Shield Hero

Rise of the Shield Hero tells a similar story to Berserk of Gluttony. Like Fate, Naofumi was ostracized and hated for his position as the shield hero, only to be one of the strongest and most competent of the weapon-based heroes summoned, always being the one who overcomes the Waves.

While Fate remained altruistic and good-natured despite desiring vengeance on the abusive holy knights, Naofumi became embittered and opportunistic, never passing on a moment to benefit greatly from a bargain. The conflicts against the powers influencing the kingdoms are present in both stories and all heroes in Naofumi’s situation need to defeat monsters and unlock new skills for their weapons.

What makes Naofumi special is that while he can absorb materials into his shield like the rest of the group, he needs a party to actually grow stronger against enemies, ultimately finding companions throughout his journey. Fate is mostly on his own in his quest and as he builds up Greed’s strength, he gets involved with other warriors who bear similar abilities and weapons as him.

2. Arifureta

Arifureta is another Isekai power fantasy that gives an overpowered protagonist with cool powers and a cathartic arc against his bullies. Hajime Nagumo is what would’ve happened to Fate or any other protagonist in these settings if he was left for dead in a highly dangerous area and resorted to ruthless survival.

His powers are based on his class and initial stats in that world and it wasn’t until he fell deep into one of the dungeons dungeons that he was driven to expand on his abilities and gain new ones by eating slain monsters, like Fate though much more literal.

1. Overlord

The ultimate original dark power fantasy, Overlord is the story of Ainz Ooal Gown, formerly a video game player from Japan before being stuck in YGGDRASIL. He takes the bizarre series of events in stride and proceeds to take over the world with his guild members and build up their influence. Overlord and many of the anime on this list reference multiple RPG elements in their fantasy settings, from leveling up to developing skills and the status of characters and creatures.

For many of these anime, which are basically inside a video game it makes sense. For others including Berserk of Gluttony, it seems to be a part of that particular world along with the invisible UIs that give levels, HP, and ability stats.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023