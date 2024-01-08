Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2 Countdown – Release Date and Time

Image: A-1 Pictures

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga‘s first episode reintroduces anime fans to Satan’s blue flame-spewing son Rin Okumura and the demon-infested world of Assiah. While the threat of the Impure King has been quashed, Rin and his friends are about to face a far more dangerous threat.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga eases viewers into the action with a low-stakes adventure that re-established Rin, his abilities, and his relationships with his fellow junior exorcists. However, as fans of the Blue Exorcist manga are undoubtedly aware, it’s only the calm before a very intense storm. Here’s the release date and countdown for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2 Release Details and Countdown

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2 will be released on January 14th. 2023 at 12:30 A.M. After its premiere, the episode will be uploaded to Crunchyroll.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2

Release Date Countdown

So far, there’s no official word on when Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga’s English dub is coming, but we know precisely when each episode is premiering in most timezones worldwide. Here’s a timezone release guide for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga.

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 10:30 A.M., January 14th. Mountain Time (MST) 11:30 A.M., January 14th. Central Time (CT) 12:30 P.M., January 14th. Eastern Time (EST) 1:30 P.M., January 14th. Atlantic Time (AST) 2:30 P.M., January 14th. British Summer Time (BST) 7:30 P.M., January 14th. Central European Time (CEST) 7:30 P.M., January 14th. Moscow (MSK) 8:30 P.M., January 14th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:00 P.M., January 15th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 1:30 P.M., January 15th. Philippines (PHT) 2:30 P.M., January 15th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 7:30 P.M., January 14th.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2

Image: A-1 Pictures

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 hits the ground running, reintroducing Rin, his heritage, and his mission. Fresh off of his victory over the Impure King, Rin faces a minor threat when one of his classmates, Godaiin, begins seeing demons.

Eager to help, Rin attempts to convince True Cross Academy’s headmaster, Mephisto Phelles, to give him special eye drops that will make Godaain unable to perceive demons. During a one-on-one dinner, Mephisto reveals to Rin that he is Samael, the Demon King of Time, giving him some vital advice on how to conceal his extremely vulnerable tail and heart before promising to provide him with the eyedrops if he helps him resolve a “little issue.”

The next day, Rin and his closest friends are tasked by Mephisto to exorcise a malicious spirit inhabiting a painting. After Rin recklessly destroys the painting and unleashes the spirit, the junior exorcists are forced to work together to defeat the demon, introducing or reacquainting viewers with each of their unique abilities through a fantastic action sequence.

After giving Godaiin the eyedrops, Rin reflects on the loneliness his heritage has forced him to endure before grabbing dinner with his friends, among the few who accepted him after they learned the truth. As they depart, Mephisto reflects that Godaiin is just one of many humans beginning to see demons, foreshadowing the looming threat Rin will face.

