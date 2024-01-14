Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3 Countdown – Release Date and Time

Image: A-1 Pictures

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga‘s first episode eased viewers back into the dangerous world of Assiah, but its second throws them right into the deep end. Not only do we meet several prominent members of the True Cross Order, but we also get our first glimpse of the Illuminati.

We’ve only touched the first layer of the thick web of intrigue hanging over Rin Okumura and his friends, and things will only escalate from here as more and more of the Order and the Illuminati’s secrets are unveiled. Here’s the release date and countdown for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3 Release Details and Countdown

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 3 will be released on January 21st, 2023, at 12:30 AM. After its premiere, the episode will be uploaded to Crunchyroll.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3

Release Date Countdown

Related: Solo Leveling Episode 3 Countdown – Release Date and Time

So far, there’s no official word on when Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga‘s English dub is coming, but we know precisely when each episode is premiering in most timezones worldwide. Here’s a timezone release guide for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga.

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 10:30 AM, January 21st. Mountain Time (MST) 11:30 AM, January 21st. Central Time (CT) 12:30 PM, January 21st. Eastern Time (EST) 1:30 PM, January 21st. Atlantic Time (AST) 2:30 PM, January 21st. British Summer Time (BST) 7:30 PM, January 21st. Central European Time (CEST) 7:30 PM, January 21st. Moscow (MSK) 8:30 PM, January 21st. Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:00 PM, January 21st. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 1:30 PM, January 22nd. Philippines (PHT) 2:30 PM, January 22nd. Australian Central Time (ACST) 7:30 PM, January 22nd.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

Image: A-1 Pictures

In a ceremony overseen by a vaguely sinister circle of high-ranking Exorcists, Yukio Okumura is questioned about his relationship with the traitorous Saburota Todo. Lewin Light seems to take particular interest in Rin’s brother, who’s grappling with the crippling fear that he may have inherited his father’s demonic powers after all.

Yukio is soon revealed to be privately tutoring Shiemi Moriyama, using the lesson to reflect on his relationship with his adoptive father, Shiro Fujimoto, and his distrust of Mephisto Pheles. The next day, Yukio partners Shiemi with Izumo Kamika, who still struggles to find the words (and humility) to thank Shiemi for saving her from the Impure King last season.

Related: Who are the Illuminati in Blue Exorcist?

While clearing out a bathroom full of tiny Coal Tar demons, Shiemi and Izumo stumble upon a much more powerful spirit that Izumo’s fox familiars stubbornly refuse to fight. Fortunately, the sight of Shiemi nearly being strangled to death gives Izumo the resolve to command her spirits, slay the demon, and finally admit that Shiemi is her friend.

As all this is happening, Arthur A. Angel, Lewin, and Shura Kiragakure discover an artificial Gehenna Gate opening in Russia, explaining the recent uptick in global demonic activity. As Lewin formally accuses the Illuminati of opening the Gate, Todo meets with the secret society’s bedridden leader, Lucifer, the King of Light.

- This article was updated on January 14th, 2024