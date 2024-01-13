Solo Leveling Episode 3 Countdown – Release Date and Time

Image: A-1 Pictures

The second episode of Solo Leveling brings Sung Jin-woo to the brink of death, one severed limb at a time. However, his refusal to give up attracts the attention of an unexpected presence that will change the E-Rank Hunter’s life forever.

With our hero barely clinging to life, Solo Leveling‘s next episode has a lot of hype to live up to. Here’s the release date and countdown to Solo Leveling Episode 3.

Solo Leveling Episode 3 Release Details & Countdown

The second episode of Solo Leveling will premiere on January 20th. 2023 at 12:00 JST. After it airs in Japan, the episode will become available on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling Episode 3

Release Date Countdown

We still don’t know when the English dub of Solo Leveling is coming out, but we do know when the second episode will arrive on Crunchyroll in every timezone the streaming service operates in. Here’s a timezone release guide for Solo Leveling.

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 7:00 A.M., January 20th. Mountain Time (MST) 8:00 A.M., January 20th. Central Time (CT) 9:00 A.M., January 20th. Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 A.M., January 20th. Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 A.M. January 20th. British Summer Time (BST) 3:00 P.M., January 20th. Central European Time (CEST) 4:00 P.M., January 20th. Moscow (MSK) 6:00 P.M., January 20th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 P.M., January 20th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 A.M., January 21st. Philippines (PHT) 11:00 A.M., January 21st. Australian Central Time (ACST) 2:00 P.M., January 21st.

Solo Leveling Episode 3 Recap

Image: A-1 Pictures

Picking up where the previous episode ended, Solo Leveling Episode 3 opens with Sung Jin-woo and his party scrambling to stay alive as one of the statues in the room starts blasting them with lasers. Realizing a trio of commandments etched in the center of the room are hidden instructions, Sung convinces the rest of the group to bow in respect, causing the statue to stop attacking.

Unfortunately, the rest of the statues get and begin squishing Hunters like bugs. Once again, showing his perceptive nature, Sung realizes that statues that aren’t holding weapons are safe to stand near. Sung manages to make it to safety, but not before his leg is severed, an injury that his friend Lee Joohee cannot heal.

The final test (which might be a reference to a classic Dungeons & Dragons puzzle) forces Sung, Joohee, and the surviving Hunters to wait in a safe in the center of the room until a timer hits zero. Unfortunately, most of the Hunters chicken out and run for the exit, leaving Sung, Joohee, and the expedition’s leader, Mr. Song, exposed. Refusing to let his friend die, Sung asks Song to carry Joohee to safety, facing the statues alone to buy them time.

To the surprise of no one (especially himself), Sung is torn to shreds by the statues, losing an arm and being impaled through the abdomen. As he curses his weakness and reflects on his desire to provide for his sister and mother, the statues close in for the kill. At that moment, a mysterious, glowing HUD appears, asking Sung if he wants to live.

