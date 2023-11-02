Code Geass Lets You Return to the Black Knights With This Elegant Collector’s Edition

Image: Sunrise

Fans of the complex, morally nuanced anime Code Geass feature an excellent protagonist and exciting alternate timeline premise along with mecha warfare. Its celebrated anime run had a strong set of runs you can now own in the Code Geass Collector’s Edition.

The Code Geass Collector’s Edition Release Date, Price, and Where to Buy

The Code Geass Collector’s Edition is exclusively available to pre-order on the Crunchyroll Store for release on December 5, 2023. It’s selling in limited quantities, and is a pricey collection, clocking in at $549.98, but it also holds the following anime blu-rays and goodies:

Image: Crunchyroll

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Anime)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 (Anime)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled (OVA Series)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I -Initiation- (Movie)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II -Transgression- (Movie)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III -Glorification- (Movie)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection (Movie)

Related: Best Free Anime To Watch On Crunchyroll

These Blu-rays are also packed with your usual anime bonus features including commentary, clean openings and endings, and interviews. In addition to the Blu-rays, you’ll also find these collectibles:

Code Geass Replica Chess Set and Chess Board

Code Geass Replica Lancelot Key USB

Code Geass Necklace – Silver “Geass Symbol”

Instructions on care for Gift Box

Crunchyroll Certificate of Authenticity

Crunchyroll Six-Month Membership for new Subscribers

Existing Crunchyroll subscribers will get $60 off their next purchase

While it’s a high price, Code Geass is a special series to many, and as a limited quantity of these will be available, finding it later on secondhand might see that price go up even further. The added chess set is an especially nice touch.

If you like anime with an anti-hero protagonist from the same broadcast era as Death Note, you should also check out the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, you’ll see why it’s one of the most beloved anime out there.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023