Cyberpunk Edgerunners Studio Announces Official Transformers PV

Studio Trigger, the animation studio behind popular anime like Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Promare, and Delicious in Dungeon just announced a special collaboration with the Transformers franchise.

The renowned studio will be producing an animated promotional video (PV) to celebrate Transformers‘ 40th anniversary.

The announcement video shows off action-packed sequences between different autobots from throughout the series, and given Studio Trigger’s propensity to create passionate and fluid animations, the PV is sure to be astounding.

Plus, with the studio’s history with large-scale action series – especially their work on Gurren Lagann and Promare, which feature mech-like designs – Trigger is the perfect choice to do justice to the long running robotic franchise.

