Cyberpunk Edgerunners Studio Announces Official Transformers PV

More than meets the eye.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 01:00 pm

Studio Trigger, the animation studio behind popular anime like Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Promare, and Delicious in Dungeon just announced a special collaboration with the Transformers franchise.

The renowned studio will be producing an animated promotional video (PV) to celebrate Transformers‘ 40th anniversary.

The announcement video shows off action-packed sequences between different autobots from throughout the series, and given Studio Trigger’s propensity to create passionate and fluid animations, the PV is sure to be astounding.

Plus, with the studio’s history with large-scale action series – especially their work on Gurren Lagann and Promare, which feature mech-like designs – Trigger is the perfect choice to do justice to the long running robotic franchise.

Author
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.