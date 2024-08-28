Dandan Editor Unpacks What Makes the Series Great: “It’s a Story That Almost Nobody Can Predict”

Finally getting an anime adaptation in October 2024, Yukinobu Tatsu’s bizarre paranormal sci-fi shonen series Dandadan has earned itself a sizable fanbase that love to see every wild turn the story takes its characters, and the entities they encounter along the way.

The editor of the series, Shehei Lin, shares a deep love for the series alongside the mangaka, and in a recent interview, described what makes the series so fun to read and plan with Yukinobu.

Image: Shonen Jump and Yukinobu Tatsu

In the interview, Shehei said about the series:

I think it is a story that almost nobody can predict what will happen next. Both Tatsu and I enjoy the unexpected turns we take during our meetings… When he thinks up something outrageous and tells me about it, I usually laugh or back away. But if I laugh, it is often the right way to go… so I hope readers can enjoy it.

Shehei oversees much of the content published through Shonen Jump+, and seeing the editor show a genuine love and admiration for the zany flair that Yukinobu gives his writing is admirable, and makes it clear that he’s an editor that truly commends passion and personality.

Interview of Yukinobu Tatsu about Dandadan pic.twitter.com/tvrgmq3DI8 — Dandadan 🛸👻 (@Dandadanverse) August 23, 2024

Additionally, Yukinobu Tatsu discussed the series’ focus on the occult, describing how stories about the occult were popular when he attended elementary school, and his love for the series Gakko no Kaidan (School Ghost Stories). The mangaka goes on to explain how his fascination with supernatural topics in his youth directly influenced the creation of Dandadan, which explains what shaped the series into what it has become.

There’s truly no better time to become invested in Dandadan, with Science Saru (the studio behind Devilman Crybaby) set to drop the anime adaptation starting in October 2024.

The manga is currently ongoing, and is available in English through Viz Media.

