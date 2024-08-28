Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Collage style image featuring official artwork from Dandadan
Category:
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

Dandan Editor Unpacks What Makes the Series Great: “It’s a Story That Almost Nobody Can Predict”

The anime adaptation's October release is nearly here, and fans should be excited.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 28, 2024 01:09 pm

Finally getting an anime adaptation in October 2024, Yukinobu Tatsu’s bizarre paranormal sci-fi shonen series Dandadan has earned itself a sizable fanbase that love to see every wild turn the story takes its characters, and the entities they encounter along the way.

Recommended Videos

The editor of the series, Shehei Lin, shares a deep love for the series alongside the mangaka, and in a recent interview, described what makes the series so fun to read and plan with Yukinobu.

Dandadan
Image: Shonen Jump and Yukinobu Tatsu

In the interview, Shehei said about the series:

I think it is a story that almost nobody can predict what will happen next. Both Tatsu and I enjoy the unexpected turns we take during our meetings… When he thinks up something outrageous and tells me about it, I usually laugh or back away. But if I laugh, it is often the right way to go… so I hope readers can enjoy it.

Shehei oversees much of the content published through Shonen Jump+, and seeing the editor show a genuine love and admiration for the zany flair that Yukinobu gives his writing is admirable, and makes it clear that he’s an editor that truly commends passion and personality.

Additionally, Yukinobu Tatsu discussed the series’ focus on the occult, describing how stories about the occult were popular when he attended elementary school, and his love for the series Gakko no Kaidan (School Ghost Stories). The mangaka goes on to explain how his fascination with supernatural topics in his youth directly influenced the creation of Dandadan, which explains what shaped the series into what it has become.

There’s truly no better time to become invested in Dandadan, with Science Saru (the studio behind Devilman Crybaby) set to drop the anime adaptation starting in October 2024.

The manga is currently ongoing, and is available in English through Viz Media.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.