Shonen Jump’s ‘Witch Watch’ Anime Officially Announced For Spring 2025

Weekly Shonen Jump is in a bit of a dire situation with the recent departure of My Hero Academia and the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen finale taking out two of the magazine’s most popular series, and even with the return of Hunter x Hunter right around the corner, the publishing giant desperately needs something new to keep fans picking up new issues.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, one of the biggest marketing tools for manga in the industry is anime, and the latest anime adaptation to be picked up from the magazine is an infectiously fun, magic-filled slice-of-life series called Witch Watch.

The Witch Watch Anime Adaptation’s Official Release, Staff, & Cast Announcements

From the same mangaka behind Astra Lost In Space, Kenta Shinohara, Witch Watch has been running for over 167 chapters. According to the MANGA Plus service that the series is hosted on:

Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend Niko, who is training to be a witch. NIko’s magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof… Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space.

The anime adaptation is set to air in April 2025, and will be directed by Hiroshi Ikehata (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) alongside assistant director Masao Kawase (Magical Destoyers). The series is confirmed to be produced by Bibury Animation Studio, which has previously worked on The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You.

Weekly Shonen Jump also revealed cast details for the leads protagonists of the series, which includes:

Ryōta Suzuki as Morihito Otogi

Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki

Tomori Kusunoki as Nemu Miyao

Kōhei Amasaki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri

Kaito Ishikawa as Magami Keigo

While fans are waiting for the anime adaptation to release, the manga is readily available on the Weekly Shonen Jump website, with the official volumes available as ebooks on retailers like Amazon.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy