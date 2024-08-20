Image Credit: Bethesda
Collage-style image featuring official artwork from the Shonen Jump series Witch Watch alongside the upcoming anime adaptation
Anime
Manga

Shonen Jump’s ‘Witch Watch’ Anime Officially Announced For Spring 2025

Kenta Shinohara's underrated magic-fueled slice-of-life series Witch Watch is finally getting an anime adaptation.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 12:26 pm

Weekly Shonen Jump is in a bit of a dire situation with the recent departure of My Hero Academia and the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen finale taking out two of the magazine’s most popular series, and even with the return of Hunter x Hunter right around the corner, the publishing giant desperately needs something new to keep fans picking up new issues.

Thankfully, one of the biggest marketing tools for manga in the industry is anime, and the latest anime adaptation to be picked up from the magazine is an infectiously fun, magic-filled slice-of-life series called Witch Watch.

The Witch Watch Anime Adaptation’s Official Release, Staff, & Cast Announcements

Witch-Watch-Anime-Adaptation-official-trailer-art-featuring-the-main-character-practicing-magic

From the same mangaka behind Astra Lost In Space, Kenta Shinohara, Witch Watch has been running for over 167 chapters. According to the MANGA Plus service that the series is hosted on:

Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend Niko, who is training to be a witch. NIko’s magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof… Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space.

The anime adaptation is set to air in April 2025, and will be directed by Hiroshi Ikehata (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) alongside assistant director Masao Kawase (Magical Destoyers). The series is confirmed to be produced by Bibury Animation Studio, which has previously worked on The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You.

Weekly Shonen Jump also revealed cast details for the leads protagonists of the series, which includes:

  • Ryōta Suzuki as Morihito Otogi
  • Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki
  • Tomori Kusunoki as Nemu Miyao
  • Kōhei Amasaki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri
  • Kaito Ishikawa as Magami Keigo

While fans are waiting for the anime adaptation to release, the manga is readily available on the Weekly Shonen Jump website, with the official volumes available as ebooks on retailers like Amazon.

Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.