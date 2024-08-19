Image Credit: Bethesda
Manga
Anime

It’s Official – Jujutsu Kaisen Is Ending With the ‘Shinjuku Showdown’ Arc

It's time for the war against the King of Curses to finally come to an end.
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 01:03 pm

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen has been an emotional roller coaster of a series with recent developments in the manga, and with the grand turning point of the series, the Shibuya Incident, having finally been adapted during the second half of season 2, fans are emotionally exhausted.

Fans can take a deep breath, though – because Jujutsu Kaisen is officially in its final story arc, and it’s been announced that the series will conclude on September 30, 2024.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc Has Been a High-Stakes Finale From the Beginning

Jujutsu-Kaisen-Season-2-Episode-21-Yuji
MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen has never held its punches when it comes to character death, gruesome plot twists, and the ongoing threats that cursed spirits cause, but the Shinjuku Showdown arc has truly cemented itself as pushing boundaries when it comes to what JJK fans can handle. Fighting off Sukuna, the series has said goodbye to multiple iconic characters – including Gojo Satoru, who was once thought to be the strongest.

This led to a dramatic turn wherein Yuta Okkotsu took over Gojo’s body by copying Kenjaku’s cursed technique, leading to a “true” final showdown against the King of Curses.

Fans have speculated for quite some time that the Shinjuku Showdown arc would be the series’ big send-off, but during a Q&A at the Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition in Shibuya Hikarie, Japan, Gege Akutami, the series’ original creator, confirmed it. Alongside news that the series would not be appearing at the next Jump Festa event, its time for devoted fans of the series to begin preparing for the end.

Jujutsu Kaisen Has 5 Chapters To Wrap Up Its Story

In a post made by the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the series, it was announced that there’s officially only five chapters remaining to wrap up Jujutsu Kaisen. This is exciting for many, but poses a few questions in many reader’s minds.

Many fans of the series are still waiting to see if Hakari won his match, Sukuna’s backstory, and the resolution to countless other mysteries that Gege has given audiences. With only a handful of chapters yet to give the series a solid resolution, it will be interesting to see what the mangaka accomplishes in such a limited amount of time.

Source: Translations provided by soukatsu on X.

