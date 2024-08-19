Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Gon and Killua - Hunter x Hunter 2011
Image: Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime
Manga

Hunter x Hunter Officially Returns To Shonen Jump In October

After a long hiatus due to the mangaka's health, Hunter x Hunter is officially making its way back to Shonen Jump in October 2024.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 06:02 pm

While the creator of Hunter x Hunter has been on an indefinite hiatus since the release of chapter 400, “Secrecy”. Many fans of the series were devastated, with some speculating that the series may never return.

Recommended Videos

Luckily, the Hunter x Hunter manga is finally making its return to Weekly Shonen Jump alongside a brand-new tankoban that’s set to release in Japanese bookstores on September 4, 2024.

What Day Can Hunter x Hunter Fans Read the New Chapter?

Hunter-x-Hunter-official-anim-adaptation-art-work-from-Viz-Media
Studio Madhouse

For fans excited to read the latest Hunter x Hunter chapter, it’s been confirmed that chapter 401 will release on October 7, 2024.

Yoshihiro Togashi has been sharing progress photos of his newest illustrations through his X (formerly Twitter) account, and despite saying that he was beginning to have back issues, seems to be on track to keep the series going at a steady pace.

Source: Shueisha, Shonen Jump on X

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.