Hunter x Hunter Officially Returns To Shonen Jump In October

While the creator of Hunter x Hunter has been on an indefinite hiatus since the release of chapter 400, “Secrecy”. Many fans of the series were devastated, with some speculating that the series may never return.

Recommended Videos

Luckily, the Hunter x Hunter manga is finally making its return to Weekly Shonen Jump alongside a brand-new tankoban that’s set to release in Japanese bookstores on September 4, 2024.

What Day Can Hunter x Hunter Fans Read the New Chapter?

Studio Madhouse

For fans excited to read the latest Hunter x Hunter chapter, it’s been confirmed that chapter 401 will release on October 7, 2024.

Yoshihiro Togashi has been sharing progress photos of his newest illustrations through his X (formerly Twitter) account, and despite saying that he was beginning to have back issues, seems to be on track to keep the series going at a steady pace.

Source: Shueisha, Shonen Jump on X

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy