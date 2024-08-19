Hunter x Hunter Officially Returns To Shonen Jump In October

While the creator of Hunter x Hunter has been on an indefinite hiatus since the release of chapter 400, “Secrecy”. Many fans of the series were devastated, with some speculating that the series may never return.
Luckily, the Hunter x Hunter manga is finally making its return to Weekly Shonen Jump alongside a brand-new tankoban that’s set to release in Japanese bookstores on September 4, 2024.
What Day Can Hunter x Hunter Fans Read the New Chapter?
For fans excited to read the latest Hunter x Hunter chapter, it’s been confirmed that chapter 401 will release on October 7, 2024.
Yoshihiro Togashi has been sharing progress photos of his newest illustrations through his X (formerly Twitter) account, and despite saying that he was beginning to have back issues, seems to be on track to keep the series going at a steady pace.
Source: Shueisha, Shonen Jump on X
Published: Aug 19, 2024 06:02 pm