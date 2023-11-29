Dark Gathering Episode 22 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: OLM

Episode 21 of Dark Gathering continued the trio’s confrontation against the S-rank boy spirit at the Old I Watergate. This spirit is capable of converting both humans and spirits into meatballs by blotting their images out in his sketchbook.

The trio prioritizes disposing of his sketchbook and succeeds, but that makes him take on another more durable four-armed form. In response, Yayoi lets out the Oiran graduate who uses her first curse Soul Slurping, and second curse Plague to harm the boy’s spirit. To see her third curse, prepare with the English sub-release date of Dark Gathering Episode 22!

Dark Gathering Episode 22 Release Date and Time

Episode 22 of Dark Gathering is scheduled for release on Sunday, December 3, 2023, and can be streamed on Hidive at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM ET.

Dark Gathering Episode 22 Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

Related: Shangri-La Frontier Episode 10 English Sub Release Date & Time

Can’t wait for the next episode? Figure out the exact time the new episode drops in your region with our Dark Gathering Episode 22 release time zone guide below.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 9:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 10:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 12:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 1:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 6:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 12:00 AM ICT Philippines 1:00 AM PHT

Episode 21 started the confrontation between the Oiran Graduate and the Old I Watergate’s S-rank boy spirit.

RECAP: Dark Gathering Episode 21 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 22

Episode 21 started with Yayoi explaining the Old I Watergate spirit’s ability to convert body parts into meatballs by blotting out their images in his sketchbook. To break this curse, the sketchbook must be destroyed. As soon as Yayoi explains this, the spirit’s ghostly hands try to hang her while simultaneously trying to drown Keitaro.

Keitaro asks Eiko to help Yayoi first and thanks to her slime proxy, she can do so without getting hurt. The two girls then split up, with Yayoi aiding Keitaro while Eiko waits for an opening to knock out the boy’s sketchbook. The boy’s spirit transforms into a four-armed form and Yayoi releases the Oiran graduate.

This graduate’s first curse Soul Slurping lets her absorb the boy’s spirit energy while her second curse Plague inflicts a disease she had on her target. The episode ends with Yayoi fulfilling the conditions for Oiran’s third curse, Flaming Tower. Episode 22 of the anime will continue the fight between the two spirits although there is a chance Oiran will turn malevolent against our spooky trio even if she wins.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023