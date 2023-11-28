Shangri-La Frontier Episode 10 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: C2C

Episode 9 of Shangri-La Frontier featured Sunraku escaping both Psyger-0 and the Ashura Kai Player Killers after him to head to the Prismatic Forest Grotto.

He wandered the grotto in search of the area boss, Clown Spider, killing smaller enemies and collecting loot along the way. Get ready for Sunraku’s encounter with the Clown Spider with the English Sub release date of Shangri-La Frontier Episode 10!

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Shangri-La Frontier’s Episode 10 English Sub will come out on Sunday, December 3, 2023. To watch this episode as a simulcast, wait for it to drop on Crunchyroll at 1:00 AM PT / 4:00 AM CT / 4:00 AM ET.

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 10 Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

Related: Is the Shangri-La Frontier Manga Finished?

Want to know exactly when the newest episode drops in your region? Reference our Shangri-La Frontier Episode 10 release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 1:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 2:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 4:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 5:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 10:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 8:00 AM GMT Europe 10:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

Episode 9 ends with Sunraku getting ready to face the Prismatic Forest Grotto’s area boss, Clown Spider.

When Will the Next Episode of Shangri-La Frontier’s English Dub Drop?

Shangri-La Frontier’s English Dub’s first six episodes are already available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Episode seven is all set to drop on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM ET.

RECAP: Shangri-La Frontier Episode 9 Spoilers and What to Expect from Episode 10

Image: C2C

Episode 9 starts with a meeting between Ashura Kai’s members and clan leader Orcelott. Arthur Pencilgon muses about a gamble to defeat one of the Seven Colossi, Wethermon the Tomb Guard. Later, Emul and Sunraku flee from the intimidating Psyger-0. This draws the attention of the Ashura Kai PKers looking for him. But Sunraku tricks them into believing he’s heading for the Iron Ruins, taking a detour to the Prismatic Forest Grotto only to encounter Psyger-0 again.

Sunraku’s shy classmate Rei Saiga, Psyger-0 sends him a friend request. Sunraku’s suspicious of her intentions but accepts the request anyway, turning down her offer to help him play. Psyger-0’s presence also deters PKers from following Sunraku into the Prismatic Forest Grotto and he can explore the new area in peace.

Sunraku defeats enemies like the Storage Papillon, Mimic Mantis, and Quad Beetle to collect money and items, heading out to find the area boss, Clown Spider, once he’s out of inventory space. Episode 9 of the anime will finally feature Sunraku’s much-anticipated fight against the Clown Spider.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023