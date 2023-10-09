Seven Colossi: Who Are the Unique Monsters in Shangri-La Frontier?

Screenshot: Studio C2C

Shangri-La Frontier has been one of the most pleasant surprises for anime fans in recent years. The show has quickly gained the hearts of viewers all around the world thanks to its entertaining premise, incredible fighting scenes, and unique monsters. One of the most interesting and mysterious are the Seven Colossi, the most powerful beasts in the game.

Related: 10 Best Isekai Anime Series Of All Time

Sunraku and his companions will have to deal with these imposing creatures if they wish to finish the game. However, their nature as the most powerful beasts makes them a real mystery for fans of the series. Below, we will tell you all the information available about the Seven Colossi and who they are in Shangri-La Frontier.

Beware of spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier.

The Identity of the Seven Colossi in Shangri-La Frontier

Screenshot: Studio C2C

The Seven Colossi are a group of extremely powerful and dangerous monsters that act as the bosses of Shangri-La Frontier. Most players could never dream of facing these creatures, as their abilities go beyond that of the regular player. If their impressive stats were not enough, they are also nigh-invincible, unless the player fighting them finishes a set of special missions.

If the players want to keep the story of the game moving, they will have to defeat these creatures, as the plot of the world is only uncovered once they are bested. Sadly, only five of the Seven Colossi have been revealed, and only one has been seen clearly by players. However, Sunraku will likely end up meeting and fighting all of them to finish the game.

What is Known About the Revealed Colossi?

Screenshot: Studio C2C

The Shangri-La Frontier manga revealed that the seven creatures that inspired the Seven Colossi are rabbit, snake, siren, octopus, wolf, dragon, and samurai. The five known are The Orchestra of the Doom Echo(siren), Ctarnidd of the Abyss(octopus), Lycaon the Nightslayer(wolf), Siegwurm the Sky Ruler(dragon), and Wezaemon the Tombguard(samurai).

Despite knowing the name and the creature they are associated with, only Lycaon has been seen clearly by players. It is a gigantic black wolf with white markings on its face who loves fighting. Sunraku encountered the wolf early in the game, which prompted the young man to try and defeat Lycaon as soon as possible.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023