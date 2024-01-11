Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: Trigger

The party delves deeper into the second level of the dungeon in Delicious in Dungeon episode 2. As they encounter new, dangerous, and tasty varieties of monsters, they also learn to appreciate the unique strengths they bring to their group, deepening their trust in each other.

With the party more prepared than ever to face the dangers of the dungeon, their journey to rescue Falin from the clutches of the red dragon is sure to get even spicier. Here’s the release date and countdown to Delicious in Dungeon episode 3.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3 Release Details & Countdown

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3 is set to be released on January 18th, 2024, at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time. Much like Demon Slayer, Delicious in Dungeon is simulcast, meaning its English dub is uploaded to Netflix while the Japanese version airs in its home country.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3

Release Date Countdown

Related: Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4: Release Date, Dub, Trailer, and Episode Count

Delicious in Dungeon’s first season will air throughout winter 2024, and fans of this food-themed fantasy probably won’t want to miss one of its twenty-four episodes. Here’s a release date timezone guide to help you do just that!

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 6:30 A.M., January 18th Mountain Time (MST) 6:30 A.M., January 18th Central Time (CT) 7:30 A.M., January 18th Eastern Time (EST) 8:30 A.M., January 18th Atlantic Time (AST) 9:30 A.M., January 18th British Summer Time (BST) 2:30 P.M., January 18th Central European Time (CEST) 2:30 P.M., January 18th Moscow (MSK) 5:30 P.M., January 18th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 6:30 P.M., January 18th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 8:30 P.M., January 19th. Philippines (PHT) 2:00 P.M., January 19th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 A.M., January 19th.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3 Recap

Image: Trigger

Realizing they haven’t had a good, fatty meal in a while, the party sets out to gather the eggs of a Basilisk, a massive chicken with a live snake for a tail. Working together to slay the feathery terror, the party cooks the beast’s eggs and shares their meal and a bit of advice with a pair of young adventurers they rescued.

As the party descends into the depths of the second floor, Marcille starts to worry that her friends see her as a burden. After she fails to uproot some shrieking mandrakes from the ground safely, Marcille decides to prove herself by slaying a Big Bat for meat. While her attempt is successful, she’s wounded, and the party apologizes for making her feel useless, assuring her she’s an invaluable member of their team.

In the catacombs, Chilchuck uses his skills as a thief to deactivate traps, barely escaping with his life after Senshi sets a few off. Hoping to use the oil in one of the traps to deep-fry the Big Bat meat, Senshi and Chilchuck work together to prepare a delicious meal for the party, each gaining a deeper appreciation for the other’s skills. With their bellies full, the party then delves deeper into the dungeon.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2024