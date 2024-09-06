Did Gojo Die In Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

With Jujutsu Kaisen finally reaching its grand finale, fans are picking up the pieces left behind from the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and many are wondering what the ultimate fates of some of the crucial characters in the series are, particularly, Gojo Satoru.

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Image: Crunchyroll/MAPPA

During the Shinjuku Showdown arc, Gojo decides to take Sukuna on in a one-to-one battle. While it seems to be a fair fight in the beginning – as fair as it could be against the King of Curses – in Chapter #236, Gojo is defeated, and subsequently killed. To rub salt in the wound, something Gege Akutami excels in, Gojo has a quick flashback to a conversation he shared with Geto, wherein the pair express the idea that we’re ultimately alone when we die.

Gojo Tragically Suffers the Same Fate as His Closest Friend

Image: Crunchyroll/MAPPA

In Chapter #261, after copying Kenjaku’s cursed technique and acting in a moment of desperation to try and finish Sukuna off, Yuta Okkotsu does the only thing he feels like he can, and takes over Gojo’s body, piloting it like Kenjaku did to Geto.

This turn of events has devastating implications, showing that even in death, Gojo was treated as though he was nothing more than a weapon by the mass majority of jujutsu society. The reveal of Yuta taking over Gojo’s body was poetic and tragic, and led to Gojo unofficially having a rematch against Sukuna. Of course, being Yuta’s first time piloting another living person, he struggles to control Gojo’s body, and is swiftly defeated by Sukuna in Chapter #262.

