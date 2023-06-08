Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When to Expect It?

Image: David Production

Fire Force is one of the most popular anime out right now, but it’s been over two years since the final episode of Fire Force’s second season aired. This has left many fans wondering when Fire Force’s third season will air, especially since the second season ended on a tense cliffhanger. Here’s what we know about Fire Force’s possible release date.

When is Fire Force Season 3 Coming Out?

The third season of Fire Force was confirmed on May 16th, 2022, on the anime’s official Crunchyroll page, well over a year after the final episode of Fire Force’s second season premiered. Just under a year later, on May 22nd, 2023, David Production confirmed through the official Fire Force website and Twitter page that production on the series’ third season has begun.

Since the third season of Fire Force has just entered production, we’ll have to wait for at least a year until it premieres. With the series’ status as a high-profile shonen action series, the third season of Fire Force will probably premiere in the summer of 2024. The English dub of the third season will likely air sometime in 2025 since it usually takes about a year for the dub to be completed.

Where to Watch the First Two Seasons of Fire Force

The first two seasons of Fire Force are currently available on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Given how long it’s been since the previous seasons of Fire Force aired, fans will want to consider re-watching the first two seasons to refresh themselves on Fire Force’s story.

The story of Fire Force follows Shinra Kusakabe, a young man who wields pyrokinetic abilities in a world where they are commonplace. After his mother and younger brother are seemingly killed in a fire caused by an Infernal, a human being transformed into monsters by living flames, Shinra joins Special Fire Force Company 8, one of several specialized fire departments dedicated to fighting Infernals.

While the first season of Fire Force followed a standard monster-of-the-week format, it was soon revealed that seemingly random Infernal attacks were being carried out by the White Hoods, a mysterious cult dedicated to re-creating an apocalyptic event known as the Great Calamity. As Special Fire Force 8 works to thwart the White Hoods, Shinra discovers that the sinister organization’s plans are tied to the tragedy that tore his family apart.

