Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Sub Episode 5 Release Date & Time

What lies on the trail to Ende and Aureole?

October 4th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 5 Release Date
Image: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ ”Frieren”Project

As predicted, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a hit with the fans of the original manga, and has made for a highly enjoyable anime experience so far. The introspective twist on a medieval fantasy adventurer whose heroic deeds were thought to be finished is a refreshing experience enhanced by Madhouse’s animation. But now, with a mission in mind, Frieren must set out to give one of her closest allies a proper, heartfelt farewell. Get ready for the English sub release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 5!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Sub Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will release the English sub of Episode 5 on Friday, October 6, 2023. It will air at approximately 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET as a simulcast on Crunchyroll!

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Episode 5 Release Date Countdown
If you’re as excited as we are about this emerging hit, get ready using our release time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Episode 4, we saw Frieren seek out her quest, to speak to Himmel the hero from beyond the grave in Aureole.

RECAP: Frieren Episode 1 to 4 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 5

Given that the Frieren premiere is essentially a prologue introducing us to its titular elven protagonist, we’ll see the story starting to go places with the English sub release of Episode 5. To get to Aureole, they must reach Ende, the site of the Demon King’s castle.

In Episode 5, we’ll likely see adaptations of Chapter 9 and beyond. This includes a wholesome flashback for Fern to when she was watching over Heiter. It’s now close to 3 decades since Himmel the hero died, and Frieren and Fern will soon encounter their next fantastical phenomenon: Einsam, who uses the illusions of lost loved ones to draw in their prey.

Even though they root out and destroy the cruel illusions conjured up to represent Heiter and Himmel, Frieren reminds Fern that they can speak with Heiter too, once they reach Aureole.

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023

