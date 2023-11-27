Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 13 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: Madhouse

Episode 12 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End saw Frieren, Fern, and Stark continue their journey north through the Schwer Mountains. Despite terrible weather and Frieren falling asleep, the trio eventually make it to the Village of the Sword.

Here, viewers learn of another important job Frieren has: exterminating the monsters attracted to the village by the Hero’s sword. The trio then continues to another town where Fern and Frieren celebrate Stark’s birthday as audiences learn more about this character. Prepare for what happens next with the English sub release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 13!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 13 Release Date and Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s episode 13 is all set for release on Friday, December 1, 2023. The episode will be available as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 10:00 AM ET.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 13 Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

Related: Where Can You Watch the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Anime?

Excited about the new episode and want to know the exact time it drops in your region? Check out our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 13 release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 2:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

When Does The Next Episode of the Frieren English Dub Release?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s English Dub’s first nine episodes are available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The next episode’s dub is all set to drop on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM CT / 2:30 PM ET.

RECAP: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 12 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 13

Image: Madhouse

The latest episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End continued the trio’s journey through the Schwer Mountains in the Northern Lands. Frieren fell asleep in the blizzard and Fern carried her until the three reached the Village of the Sword responsible for protecting the Hero’s Sword.

The sword was commonly believed to have been pulled out by Himmel the Hero, but Stark and Fern learned that wasn’t true when they saw the sword in its rock while exterminating the monsters attracted to the site. Frieren explained how such false stories were created by fans over time and the trio traveled to another town to rest. Here, Fern learned of Stark’s birthday from Frieren and set out to get him a present.

Viewers also got to see more of Stark’s backstory, including his older brother Stoltz who told him to run away the day their village was attacked. The episode ended on an emotional note when Frieren made Hamburg Steaks and told Stark they’re a way to reward hard-working warriors, making Stark realize the true meaning of his master’s and brother’s actions on his previous birthdays. Episode 13 will most likely delve deeper into Frieren and Himmel’s backstory as the trio continues their journey to Ende.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023