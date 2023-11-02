Where Can You Watch the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Anime?

Image: Madhouse

A fantasy anime unlike any other, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been garnering a lot of attention recently for its ethereal art style and simple, but effective storytelling.

But whether you just heard about this new series or are a fan of the manga looking to get into the anime, here’s where to officially watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End!

Where to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently streaming on the anime streaming giant, Crunchyroll. The service offers the first three episodes of the anime for free and there is also a two-week free trial available. But you must pay to watch the show beyond that.

As the anime is still ongoing, new sub episodes drop as simulcasts every Friday at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 11:00 AM ET. While the dub is a little behind with one dub episode every Friday at 12:30 PM PT / 2:30 PM CT / 3:30 PM ET.

For the exact time new sub episodes drop in your region, check out our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

What Is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End About?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End follows Frieren, a 1000-year-old mage who was part of the original party of heroes that defeated the Demon King. Unchanged as all her companions grow old and die, Frieren begins to realize the importance of human life and sets out on a personal journey to get to know people.

As the series goes on, the legendary mage is eventually joined by Fern, a young mage who she takes on as an apprentice, and the warrior Stark. Follows her journey as she collects spells, fights monsters, and most of all, connects to the ones around her.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023