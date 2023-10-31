Where Can You Read the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga?

Image: VIZ Media

The anime for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been doing pretty good recently, piquing a new wave of interest in its manga by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe.

If you’re one of the many people absolutely charmed by this anime and looking to read the manga, here’s where to officially read the manga for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

Where Can You Read Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Officially?

Fans of the series can officially read all the currently available chapters of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End through VIZ’s official Manga service as a paid subscriber. The series is unfortunately not on Manga Plus, although VIZ does let you read the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga for free.

The service can be accessed through either a desktop browser and a mobile app. New chapters become available as soon as they are published.

Related: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Dub Release Date and Voice Cast

How Do the Anime’s Episodes Correspond To the Manga’s Chapters?

As of October 2023, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s manga has 115 chapters divided into 12 volumes. Out of these, only two volumes consisting of 17 chapters have been animated so far. Although the anime is still ongoing.

Reference the chart below for a breakdown of which anime episodes correspond to which manga chapters!

Anime Episode Manga Chapter Episode 1 Chapters 1-2 Episode 2 Chapters 2-3 Episode 3 Chapters 4-5 Episode 4 Chapters 6-8 Episode 5 Chapters 8-10 Episode 6 Chapters 11-12 Episode 7 Chapters 13-15 Episode 8 Chapters 15-17

If you’ve watched the anime till episode 8 and would like to check out the manga after that point, start reading from chapter 18. But if you want to enjoy this charming little series and its beautiful art style to the fullest, we recommend starting from chapter one.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023