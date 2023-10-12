Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Dub Release Date and Voice Cast

Image: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ ”Frieren”Project

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been a popular topic since the debut of the Fall 2023 anime season. It’s charming, visually striking, and has a distinct old-school feel to not only its animation, but also to its episode count for its first season. But for many viewers, it’ll be at its most comfortable when they can hear the voice cast in English without having to peep the subtitles. This makes the English dub release an anticipated event on its own. Here is the release date for the English dub of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Dub Episode 1-4 Release Date & Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 1 to 4 are set for a Friday, October 13, 2023 release date. The show will then release newly dubbed episodes weekly, meaning it’ll be 2 episodes behind the sub. It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, and for English sub viewers, you can check out Episode 6 on the same day! As this is a developing story, we’ve yet to confirm the exact release time of the English dub, but we will keep this piece updated with any new information!

Related: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Premiere Review

English dub viewers will be able to enjoy the story of the immortal elf Frieren as she begins her journey to honor the memory of her former companions on a previous epic journey. It’s a charming fantasy adventure where she picks up companions along the way, including a new mage apprentice in this 4-episode premiere.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Voice Cast

Additionally, thanks to an update from Crunchyroll we are able to confirm an English dub voice cast in time for the release of Frieren tomorrow! The voice cast might look familiar for fans of some particularly popular recent hits including:

Mallorie Rodak (Goblin Slayer) as Frieren

(Goblin Slayer) as Jill Harris (Reign of the Seven Spellblades) as Fern

(Reign of the Seven Spellblades) as Christopher Guerrero (Overlord) as Eisen

(Overlord) as Jason Douglas (Chainsaw Man) as Heiter

(Chainsaw Man) as Clifford Chapin (I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss) as Himmel

(I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss) as Jordan Dash Cruz (Bluelock) as Stark

Additionally, we have the ADR staff listing below:

ADR Director: Jad Saxton

Jad Saxton ADR Producer: Colleen Clinkenbeard

Colleen Clinkenbeard ADR Script Writer: Macy Anne Johnson

Macy Anne Johnson ADR Mixer: Gino Palencia

Frieren is a special experience that you’ll want to enjoy along with friends, as its titular protagonist finds her purpose and creates cherished new memories while improving herself and seeking joy. It’s also a rather lengthy first season among the usual contemporary anime, so you can expect new installments all the way through the Spring of 2024!

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023