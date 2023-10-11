Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Anime Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Episodes

Ever wanted to know what happens after the journey?

October 11th, 2023 by Areeba Khan , J.R. Waugh
Frieren with her three companions
Image: Crunchyroll

Based on the manga by the same name, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End tells the story of the elf mage Frieren, who along with companions Heiter, Himmel, and Eisen, defeated the Demon King. The journey took 10 years, but that’s nothing compared to Frieren’s over 1000-year lifespan. Reuniting 50 years later at Himmel’s funeral, Frieren is confronted with how short human lives are. Experiencing true grief for perhaps the first time, get ready for Frieren’s next adventure with the release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Anime Episode Release Date Schedule

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End had a 4-episode premiere on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM JST. After that, new episodes will air every Friday at 11:00 PM JST. The show is anticipated to have 12 episodes in its first season, so you can expect the full slate to be available to binge on November 24, 2023. You can simulcast episodes of the Frieren anime on the Crunchyroll streaming service with new installments following this release date schedule:

Frieren Anime EpisodeRelease Date
1September 29, 2023
2September 29, 2023
3September 29, 2023
4September 29, 2023
5October 6, 2023
6October 13, 2023
7October 20, 2023
8October 27, 2023
9November 3, 2023
10November 10, 2023
11November 17, 2023
12November 24, 2023

Related: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Finale Episode 25 & 26 Release Date

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Anime Episode Release Time Guide

For those outside of the above time zones, check our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End release time guide for when the anime will drop in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)9:00 PM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)4:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT
Europe 5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

Related: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Premiere Review

What to Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

The trailer promises a heart-rending story with beautiful visuals by the powerhouse anime studio, Madhouse. The music is by American composer Evan Call (who also composed for Violet Evergarden), and there seems to be plenty of action to keep viewers engaged.

Few anime cover what happens after the journey, making Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s innovative approach stand out. Get ready for the premiere, where Frieren sets out on a quest to learn about people alongside her disciple Fern and the human warrior Stark!

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Areeba Khan has been writing in the entertainment niche since 2020. Her favorite anime include Death Note, Monster, Code Geass, and Naruto. When she’s not watching or writing about anime, she likes to read, cosplay, and watch Christopher Nolan movies.

More Stories by Areeba Khan

More on Attack of the Fanboy :