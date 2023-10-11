Image: Crunchyroll

Based on the manga by the same name, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End tells the story of the elf mage Frieren, who along with companions Heiter, Himmel, and Eisen, defeated the Demon King. The journey took 10 years, but that’s nothing compared to Frieren’s over 1000-year lifespan. Reuniting 50 years later at Himmel’s funeral, Frieren is confronted with how short human lives are. Experiencing true grief for perhaps the first time, get ready for Frieren’s next adventure with the release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Anime Episode Release Date Schedule

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End had a 4-episode premiere on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM JST. After that, new episodes will air every Friday at 11:00 PM JST. The show is anticipated to have 12 episodes in its first season, so you can expect the full slate to be available to binge on November 24, 2023. You can simulcast episodes of the Frieren anime on the Crunchyroll streaming service with new installments following this release date schedule:

Frieren Anime Episode Release Date 1 September 29, 2023 2 September 29, 2023 3 September 29, 2023 4 September 29, 2023 5 October 6, 2023 6 October 13, 2023 7 October 20, 2023 8 October 27, 2023 9 November 3, 2023 10 November 10, 2023 11 November 17, 2023 12 November 24, 2023

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Anime Episode Release Time Guide

For those outside of the above time zones, check our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End release time guide for when the anime will drop in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 9:00 PM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

What to Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

The trailer promises a heart-rending story with beautiful visuals by the powerhouse anime studio, Madhouse. The music is by American composer Evan Call (who also composed for Violet Evergarden), and there seems to be plenty of action to keep viewers engaged.

Few anime cover what happens after the journey, making Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s innovative approach stand out. Get ready for the premiere, where Frieren sets out on a quest to learn about people alongside her disciple Fern and the human warrior Stark!

