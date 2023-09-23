Image: Pierrot

Yhwach is making his play for the Soul King in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. It’s been a deadly second cour of this arc’s adaptation, with plenty of Quincies and Soul Reapers spectacularly biting the dust. That being said, this season we hadn’t seen comparatively all that much of this antagonist, but that’s changed with his march on the Soul King palace. As we approach the penultimate episode of Part 2, get ready for the English sub release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Episode 25!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Finale: Episode 25 & 26 Release Date and Time

It’s going to be a Bleach bonanza as Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) airs its finale, Episode 25 & 26, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Fans, mark your calendars, it’s going to be a big one to prep us as we wait for Part 3! The episode will be streaming at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Episode 25 & 26 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

For international viewers and those outside the time zones listed above, check below for our release time guide for the TYBW Part 2 finale!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In Episode 24, Yhwach confronts Ichibē Hyōsube aka Manake Osho at the Soul King palace.

RECAP: Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 24 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 25 & 26

Senjumaru Shutara quickly dispatches Nianzol Weizol but this is the warmup act. After an initially devastating retaliation by Yhwach’s other Stern Ritters, Shutara is upstaged by the show-stealing Oh-Etsu Nimaiya. Nimaiya slices and dices the enemies apart with the smug swagger earned by somebody who has created a truly superb sword. But even then, all eyes are on Yhwach who, despite being at a disadvantage of numbers, squares off against Osho as the episode ends.

Expect a bitter confrontation where Osho pushes Yhwach’s buttons, and more as we push through the adaptations of Chapter 604 and beyond!

- This article was updated on September 23rd, 2023