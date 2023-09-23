Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Finale Episode 25 & 26 Release Date

You better Yhwach out.

September 23rd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War TYBW Episode 25 26 Finale Release Date
Image: Pierrot

Yhwach is making his play for the Soul King in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. It’s been a deadly second cour of this arc’s adaptation, with plenty of Quincies and Soul Reapers spectacularly biting the dust. That being said, this season we hadn’t seen comparatively all that much of this antagonist, but that’s changed with his march on the Soul King palace. As we approach the penultimate episode of Part 2, get ready for the English sub release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Episode 25!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Finale: Episode 25 & 26 Release Date and Time

It’s going to be a Bleach bonanza as Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) airs its finale, Episode 25 & 26, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Fans, mark your calendars, it’s going to be a big one to prep us as we wait for Part 3! The episode will be streaming at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2
Episode 25 & 26 Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Release Date Schedule 2023

For international viewers and those outside the time zones listed above, check below for our release time guide for the TYBW Part 2 finale!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:30 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:30 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)11:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:30 PM GMT
Europe4:30 PM CEST
Moscow5:30 PM MSK
India8:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand9:30 PM ICT
Philippines10:30 PM PHT

In Episode 24, Yhwach confronts Ichibē Hyōsube aka Manake Osho at the Soul King palace.

RECAP: Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 24 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 25 & 26

Senjumaru Shutara quickly dispatches Nianzol Weizol but this is the warmup act. After an initially devastating retaliation by Yhwach’s other Stern Ritters, Shutara is upstaged by the show-stealing Oh-Etsu Nimaiya. Nimaiya slices and dices the enemies apart with the smug swagger earned by somebody who has created a truly superb sword. But even then, all eyes are on Yhwach who, despite being at a disadvantage of numbers, squares off against Osho as the episode ends.

Bleach-Thousand-Year-Blood-War-TYBW-Episode-25-26-Finale-Release-Date-Title-Card
Image: Pierrot

Expect a bitter confrontation where Osho pushes Yhwach’s buttons, and more as we push through the adaptations of Chapter 604 and beyond!

- This article was updated on September 23rd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :