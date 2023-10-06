Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 1 Mini-Review

Image: Goblin Slayer II – ©Kumo Kagyu • SB Creative Corp.-Goblin Slayer2 Project

With some anime, it’s best to keep things from being too convoluted for the sake of not losing viewers. In fact, in many ways, a simplistic, narrow vision can make folks develop an appreciation for the characters as they return over the weeks and the years. With the Goblin Slayer Season 2 premiere, the mantra is the following: KISS — Keep It Simple Slayer. The Goblin Slayer is back, and he’s still taking on plenty of contracts while selling to his party and beyond the true danger that is the presence of goblins. Thanks to a screener wonderfully provided by Crunchyroll, I gather my thoughts here in this mini-review of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 1!

A Look Back at the Threat at Hand

Image: Goblin Slayer II – ©Kumo Kagyu • SB Creative Corp.-Goblin Slayer2 Project

The episode opens with a clear flashback to the events of the first episode, including the horrific sexual assault and brutal violence wrought by the goblin menace. The Priestess’ survival of this traumatic incident would go on to color many viewers’ experiences with the series. This is before the Goblin Slayer emerges, and the rest as we know it is history.

Goblins Remain the Clear and Present Danger

We look to where we are now in the present after this brief glimpse at the past. The Priestess is doing well and looks likely to advance her rank soon. Goblin Slayer is taking on contracts by the dozens. Yet, despite the clear case he makes for caution when hunting this horrific nuisance, one rookie Wizard character wishes to learn from him and set out to kill goblins as well.

Image: Goblin Slayer II – ©Kumo Kagyu • SB Creative Corp.-Goblin Slayer2 Project

At one point, the stoic Slayer might have turned him down, but seeing the kid scoff at the suggestion to kill rats — the generic tabletop fantasy RPG starter monster — only to be accepted? It’s pretty great. But instead of being assigned to Goblin Slayer, the wizard is assigned to Priestess, to the surprise of viewers and herself alike. It teases that the Priestess has come a long way, while making the viewers wait until Episode 2 to see if this idea is any good.

The Verdict

Image: Goblin Slayer II – ©Kumo Kagyu • SB Creative Corp.-Goblin Slayer2 Project

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 1 was solid fun, and despite lacking in action, it had plenty of character-driven scenes doing the heavy lifting. Conceptually it still feels a lot like a less serious, yet still Seinen twist on the Berserk Troll Caves story. Goblin Slayer maintains its narrow focus, providing entertaining and highly interesting characters who are poised to thrive while looking back on previous trauma.

Goblin Slayer is a tunnel-visioned protagonist, so seeing others share his motivation and drive to fight goblins is nice as even additional perspectives is fascinating. Particular highlights include Cow Girl claiming to be Slayer’s wife, only for him to instantaneously shut it down. It’s the sort of dry, straight-man delivery that cracks me up to no end and helps break the tension between genuinely shocking moments in the series.

This review of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 1 was made using a screener provided by Crunchyroll. Goblin Slayer II premiered on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 6:30 AM PT, and is available to stream on Crunchyroll.