Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon?

One of the biggest surprises of October 2023 was the announcement of the new Dragon Ball Daima, an original new series from the creator of the franchise Akira Toriyama. While some fans loved the premise of the upcoming show, others are unsure of how to feel about it.

This has caused much discussion among Dragon Ball fans, which has created confusion for many members of the fandom about the canon status of this new entry in the franchise. Below, we have compiled all the information to answer if Dragon Ball Daima will be canon to the original story of Goku and his friends.

Dragon Ball Daima Canon Status

Despite its unique premise that can make fans question if this new show is canon, Dragon Ball Daima is officially a part of the franchise’s main timeline. For now, fans can consider the upcoming events of this new iteration of the series as something that canonically took place in Goku’s life.

However, this could change in the future, as Toriyama has been known for taking characters or plot lines out of canon after a couple of years. Still, until an official announcement is made to strip Dragon Ball Daima from its canon status, this new adventure will be considered something that occurred in the world of Dragon Ball.

What is Daima About?

Daima will bring fans back in time to the months following the defeat of Majin Buu. A new and enigmatic evil will use the Dragon Balls to turn the Z Warriors back into children, striping them away from the power that they have acquired after years of training. Sadly, our heroes will seemingly not have time to process these changes, as their enemies will attack swiftly.

The show will fill the gap between the ending of the Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z and the beginning of Super, which has caused many fans to question if this was the best decision. New and old villains will make their appearance during this new show, like Babidi, the wizard who brought Majin Buu back to life.

Dragon Ball Daima is an unexpected and odd addition to the franchise, given how out of place it feels with all the shows and movies that have come out in recent years. Nonetheless, fans can be sure that Toriyama will put all of his heart into this new show, as he has done with every entry of the franchise since the beginning.

