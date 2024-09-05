Image Credit: Bethesda
Sukuna putting his hands together in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc
Did Sukuna Die In Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

How and why the "King of Curses" met his demise.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 08:56 am

Warning; The following contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen!

From the first chapter of the manga, Ryomen Sukuna is set up to be a truly sinister, almost omnipotent force in the realm of jujutsu sorcery, earning himself the title as the “King of Curses”.

It’s always been obvious that Sukuna would end up being the final challenge faced by the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, but for some fans that might not be caught up with the manga, it’s unclear what exactly happened to him.

Did Ryomen Sukuna Die?

Jujutsu-Kaisen-Season-2-Episode-15-Sukuna-1
Image: MAPPA/Crunchyroll

As of chapter #268 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna has been defeated – being killed by Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara. When the chapter begins, Sukuna and Megumi have a conversation with one another in their shared space, and Megumi becomes strikingly aware that Sukuna has grown desperate in their conflict.

The battle continues, and Yuji makes one last attempt to truly connect with the King of Curses, offering to share his body with him again as a vessel so that the two can live together and walk their own path, so to speak. Sukuna of course refuses, wanting to prove that he’s truly a curse and chooses to go out on his own terms.

Manga-panel-of-Sukuna-saying-his-final-words-before-fading-away-entirely
Image: Gege Akutami/Shonen Jump

Considering the astronomically high stakes and lives lost to finally make it to this point in the story, Sukuna’s demise feels poetically pathetic, reducing the villains to nothing more than what is literally a fraction of his former self, slinging insults at Yuji until the very end.

Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami is available to read each week in English through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump service, with the anime adaptation available to stream on Crunchyroll.

