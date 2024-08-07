Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Set For 2025 Release, Announces Compilation Film of Season 1

Kaiju No. 8 has quickly become one of the most popular new shonen anime of the year, with exciting kaiju action and an endearing underdog story at its core that makes the series relatable to just about anyone.

The anime’s first season did incredibly well, garnering a devoted fanbase and meeting the expectations held by longtime fans of Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga. While season 2 was announced right away when season 1 of the anime adaptation concluded, the budding franchise has even more in store for fans of Kafka’s journey.

Kaiju No. 8’s Anime Adaptation Is Set To Return In 2025

Image: Production I.G.

On Monday, August 5, 2024, the official website for Kaiju No. 8 announced that season 2 of the popular shonen series would release in 2025. At this time, there’s no confirmation on when in 2025 the new season will drop, however, the website did provide some additional news for fans: a brand-new anime original episode titled, “Hoshina’s Day Off” is currently in production alongside a feature-length compilation film meant to compile the events of season 1.

The new episode and the compilation film will be screening alongside one another in Japanese theaters sometime in 2025.

Kaiju No. 8 season 1 can be streamed on Crunchyroll. The original manga can be read through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app.

Source: Kaiju No. 8 Official Site

