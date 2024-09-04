Image Credit: Bethesda
My Hero Academia Voice Actress Disappointed Following Her Character’s Death

Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 09:41 am

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6 onward!!

With My Hero Academia‘s manga officially coming to a close this year and the anime adaptation rapidly catching up, anime-only fans have been holding their breath to see who will survive to see the end of the war.

In an interview published by Comicbook.com, Elizabeth Maxwell, the English voice actor who plays Midnight in My Hero Academia‘s English dub recently spoke with the outlet at DragonCon in Atlanta, GA to discuss the anime, her character, and her bittersweet feelings toward Midnight’s final moments.

Midnight-in-the-My-Hero-Academia-anime-adaptation-clasping-another-persons-hands

In the interview, Maxwell stated:

“With all due respect to the creators, who I respect to the moon and back, I was disappointed that we didn’t get to see Midnight’s last stand, especially since an episode or two ago, we saw these beautiful fight scenes with pro-heroes and see them fighting for their lives. It was a little disappointing to me that her fight and death was a little glossed over but it was still really cool and heartbreaking to portray those last moments. She’s a Momma Bear and to go down feeling like you let your babies down is heartbreaking.”

Elizabeth Maxwell in an interview with Comicbook.com

The quote is in reference to Midnight’s death, more specifically, how the UA teacher was killed off-screen. The moment is heartbreaking, especially in the original manga where the solemn paneling adds an additional layer of heartbreak for the characters, but Maxwell is right – it is painful to see a character as beloved by fans as Midnight have her epic final moments happen completely off screen.

For fans that want to see more of the UA teacher, there is a silver-lining. In the My Hero Academia spin-off manga, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Midnight actually plays a rather significant role in the story, detailing her life before the events of My Hero Academia alongside other fan-favorite pro heroes like Present Mic and Eraserhead.

Source: Comicbook.com

