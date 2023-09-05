Netflix’s One Piece Surpass Stranger Things and Merlina in Viewers

Screenshot: Netflix

To no one’s surprise, Netflix’s One Piece quickly became one of the most successful shows on the platform. What no one expected was the level of acceptance and hype that it caused not only for the One Piece fanbase but also for general audiences.

Related: One Piece Terms You Need to Know Before the Live Action Netflix Series

Since its release, the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s world-famous manga has been breaking records left and right. Not even the most popular shows on the platform can seem to stop One Piece’s growth. Keep reading to learn more about how Netflix’s One Piece beat Stranger Things and Merlina on views.

One Piece’s Live-Action Adaptation Breaks Stranger Things 4 and Merlina’s Record

Screenshot: Netflix

Since its release on August 31st, 2023, Netflix’s One Piece has been among the most-watched shows worldwide. The show has been reported as the most streamed in 84 four countries, a record never seen before. The last record holders were Stranger Things’ fourth season and Merlina, which had a combined total of 83 countries.

Related: Who is the Narrator in One Piece Live Action? (Netflix)

Not only did Netflix’s One Piece beat both shows’ outstanding record but it also did it without any help. This success has been mostly attributed to how loyal the show is to the original manga and the great performances given by the main cast.

Netflix’s One Piece Is a Live-Action Anime Adaptation Done Well

Screenshot: Netflix

In the past, most of Netflix’s anime adaptations have been either completely passed up by audiences or shredded by fans due to how inaccurate they were. Fortunately for the One Piece fandom, it seems that Netflix learned the lesson and applied it to this new show.

From the start, the show adhered to the original manga, showing the most iconic events in Oda’s story. Audiences were captivated by the level of attention to detail found in the show. As long as Netflix continues with this formula, we could see many more record-breaking shows in the future.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2023