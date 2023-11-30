Next Jujutsu Kaisen Episode Countdown – Season 2 Episode 20

Image: Mappa

If fans of Jujutsu Kaisen didn’t already despise Mahito, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 will make the personal-space-challenged Cursed Spirit soar up through the ranks of their list of most hated anime characters.

Not only to allow a friend to wade into danger alone, Nobara Kugisak arrives on the scene to help Yuji Itadori fight Mahito. Unfortunately, while she puts up a fantastic fight, things don’t end well for her. Brace yourself for more heartbreak with the release date and time of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 will be released on December 7th, 2023. Like every Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode that has come out, this episode will be available on Crunchyroll at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET. The English dubbed version should arrive on the website two weeks later, on December 21st, 2023.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Episodes

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20

Release Date Countdown

You’re in luck if you want to know precisely when a new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen will drop in your region. Check out our in-depth Jujutsu Kaisen time zone release chart below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand September 15, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines September 15, 1:00 AM PHT

RECAP: JJK Season 2 Episode 19 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 20

Image: Mappa

Immediately unleashing her innate Cursed Technice, Straw Doll, Nobara quickly manages to put Mahito (who, unbeknownst to her, a copy of the original) on the defensive. Realizing that Nobara’s long-range fighting style puts him at a severe disadvantage and that Yuji is pushing his durability to its limits, Mahito retreats and ambushes Nobara, infecting her with his Idle Transfiguration.

The scene then flashes back to Nobara’s childhood in a remote village, where she spent most of her time with her friends Fumi and Saori. After her xenophobic neighbors drove Saori’s family away for refusing to conform to their traditional views, Nobara vowed to move to the city and get away from her home, which she came to despise.

Realizing that she was just as close-minded as her neighbors, Nobara tells Yuji that her life, despite its troubles, was pretty good. The left side of her face then violently implodes, and the episode ends with a shell-shocked Yuji staring down at her motionless body.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023