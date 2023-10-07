One Piece Chapter 1094 Leaks, Raw Scans, and Rumors Show a Monstrous Opponent Arriving at Egghead Island

Screenshot: Toei Animation

The leaked information about One Piece chapter 1094 has caused havoc among the fanbase thanks to the introduction of a new fighter. The Egghead arc has been filled with non-stop epic battles and intense discoveries for both the Strawhats and the fans and it seems like Eiichiro Oda has no plans to change this.

Related: Who are The Five Elders in One Piece? Explained

A new adversary has arrived at the island, one who promises to be among the most challenging battles our heroes have ever been a part of. Keep reading if you want to learn about the leaks, raw scans, and rumors about One Piece chapter 1094!

Beware of major spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1094 Leaks Bring Attention to a New Opponent

While Luffy’s fight against Kizaru will seemingly continue in chapter 1094, One Piece has completely altered the balance by introducing a new foe, Saint Saturn. The mysterious member of the Five Elders has joined the battle to kill Vegapunk and Luffy.

Despite his old age, he is presented as one of the most powerful villains ever, with his Haki killing of a low-power Marine who looked at him. The chapter will also focus on Bonnie’s reaction to seeing one of the men who ordered the experiments that took her father away from her.

Chapter 1094 Raw Scans Show Saturn’s New Form

The raw scans for chapter 1094 show what seems to be Saturn’s Awakened Devil Fruit transformation. The older man’s lower half has been transformed into a spider’s body, with his upper half taking characteristics similar to that of a bull or an ox. Many fans online have pointed at this new form as being inspired by the Ushi-Oni, a Japanese mythical creature half spider half ox.

#ONEPIECE1094

"Luffy vs. Kizaru! 🔥 Things are heating up as Luffy unleashes his incredible 'Advanced Conqueror's Haki (ACOC)! But what happens to Luffy next? 😱 The spoiler/raw scans for this chapter are absolutely mind-blowing! 😮💥 pic.twitter.com/IILU33PMUT — UpperYard (@the_upperyard) October 4, 2023

The beard of the man has turned into clouds, similar to how Luffy’s clothes turn into a cloud-like material when he is in Gear Five. Lastly, the raw scans also point to the Straw Hat Captain using a new attack to incapacitate Kizaru during chapter 1094. Overall, it seems this chapter will mark the beginning of one of the most epic fights we have seen in the franchise yet.

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2023