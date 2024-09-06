Image Credit: Bethesda
One Piece Hints At the Identity of Fan-Favorite Character’s Mom

The timing lines up a little too well.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 6, 2024 09:46 am

From the moment they were introduced to the story, Yamato is easily one of the most popular and beloved characters in One Piece. Kaido’s son made an impression on fans due to how different they are from their father, and for ultimately choosing to stay on Wano once the war was over before embarking on the Grand Line.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Yamato was who mothered Kaido’s fiery heir, but with the help of One Piece‘s “Vivre Cards”, fans have started to piece together their mother’s identity.

Yamato-who-will-reveal-his-choice-in-One-Piece-Episode-1084

While nothing has been explicitly confirmed, Yamato’s Vivre Card revealed that they’re roughly 28-years-old. Interestingly, when Kaido landed on Wano, he was conspiring with none other than Higurashi, who is capable of changing forms around the same time Yamato would have been born.

Higurashi-in-One-Piece-with-a-sinister-expression-holding-up-their-hands

This, interestingly enough, points to Higurashi being a prime candidate to have being the person that mothered Yamato. Even more interesting is that Higurashi was ultimately killed by Kaido – so, if the rumors are true, Yamato will never have a chance at a mother-son reunion.

Source: Comicbook

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.