One Piece Hints At the Identity of Fan-Favorite Character’s Mom

From the moment they were introduced to the story, Yamato is easily one of the most popular and beloved characters in One Piece. Kaido’s son made an impression on fans due to how different they are from their father, and for ultimately choosing to stay on Wano once the war was over before embarking on the Grand Line.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Yamato was who mothered Kaido’s fiery heir, but with the help of One Piece‘s “Vivre Cards”, fans have started to piece together their mother’s identity.

While nothing has been explicitly confirmed, Yamato’s Vivre Card revealed that they’re roughly 28-years-old. Interestingly, when Kaido landed on Wano, he was conspiring with none other than Higurashi, who is capable of changing forms around the same time Yamato would have been born.

This, interestingly enough, points to Higurashi being a prime candidate to have being the person that mothered Yamato. Even more interesting is that Higurashi was ultimately killed by Kaido – so, if the rumors are true, Yamato will never have a chance at a mother-son reunion.

Source: Comicbook

