Image Credit: Bethesda
One Punch Man official art of Saitama flexing his fist
Category:
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

One-Punch Man Manga Artist Just Won an Unexpected – But Awesome – Award

Has Murata been keeping up with Saitama's training program?
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 01:41 pm

One-Punch Man is iconic for it over-the-top fights and hilarious slapstick humor that blends seamlessly with classic battle shonen tropes. Despite its humble beginnings as a web comic by ONE, the serialized manga adaptation is drawn by Yusuke Murata, who also draws the artwork for Eyeshield 21.

Recently, fans of the manga artist learned that drawing next-level art isn’t the only thing Murata is talented at – in fact, Murata is a hardcore bodybuilder.

Placing 2nd in the championship, the artist even used the song “The Hero” from the One-Punch Man anime adaptation for his stage performance.

While it’s not surprising that manga artists have hobbies – after all, they’re people too – it is awesome to see that the artist behind such an incredible skill that compliments the characters he writes about.

Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.