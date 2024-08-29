One-Punch Man Manga Artist Just Won an Unexpected – But Awesome – Award

One-Punch Man is iconic for it over-the-top fights and hilarious slapstick humor that blends seamlessly with classic battle shonen tropes. Despite its humble beginnings as a web comic by ONE, the serialized manga adaptation is drawn by Yusuke Murata, who also draws the artwork for Eyeshield 21.
Recently, fans of the manga artist learned that drawing next-level art isn’t the only thing Murata is talented at – in fact, Murata is a hardcore bodybuilder.
Placing 2nd in the championship, the artist even used the song “The Hero” from the One-Punch Man anime adaptation for his stage performance.
While it’s not surprising that manga artists have hobbies – after all, they’re people too – it is awesome to see that the artist behind such an incredible skill that compliments the characters he writes about.
Published: Aug 29, 2024 01:41 pm