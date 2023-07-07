Reign of the Seven Spellblades Episode 1 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: ©2023 Bokuto Uno/KADOKAWA/Kimberly Magic Academy

Imagine a magic academy where 1 in every 5 students will die, consumed by magic. This is the reality of Reign of the Seven Spellblades, where student fatalities are nigh-unavoidable each year at Kimberly Academy. Despite this, Oliver Horn and his fellow students enroll at the school, each with distinctive motivations and personalities that are sure to appeal to the viewers. But what Oliver will soon reveal are his true motives. Find out with the release of Reign of the Seven Spellblades Episode 1!

Reign of the Seven Spellblades Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Reign of the Seven Spellblades Episode 1 will release its English dub on Friday, July 7, 2023. Viewers can catch it at 9:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM CT / 12:30 PM ET on Crunchyroll. It’s another addition to the Summer 2023 anime season, teasing plenty of magic and combat for those seeking something new in July!

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

Episode 1 Release Date Countdown

If you’re looking to catch this series as it premieres, we’ve got you covered there as well. Even if you live outside the aforementioned time zones but want to see the release of Reign of the Seven Spellblades Episode 1, feel free to consult this time zone guide:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 9:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 11:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 12:30 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 1:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 1:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 5:30 PM GMT Europe 6:30 PM CEST Moscow 7:30 PM MSK India 10:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 11:30 PM ICT

Get ready for this new adventure, where Oliver meets the samurai Nanao while secretly plotting vengeance against the Kimberly instructors responsible for his mother’s murder.

Think of it as Harry Potter, but for otakus and without the problematic discourse/character naming patterns.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023