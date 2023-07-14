Rent-a-Girlfriend Release Date Schedule (Season 3): When to Expect New Episodes

Image: TMS Entertainment

Want to know when new episodes of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 will release? The anime series, adapted from the manga of the same name by Reiji Miyajima, premiered on July 8, 2023, directed by Shinya Une. The final episode of Season 2 ends when Kazuya arrives at Chizuru’s door to tell her they can make a movie together using crowdfunding so her grandmother can watch it. After a while of contemplating, a tearful Chizuru agrees to do it. This is precisely where you can expect Season 3 to pick up from, but more details are below.

What is Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 About?

Image: TMS Entertainment

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 will adapt The Rental Girlfriend’s Dream Arc from Chapter 104 of the manga. Kazuya and Chizuru must film a movie together to fulfill her promise to her ailing grandmother and turn their fake relationship into a real one. Still, they face challenges from other women in Kazuya’s life and a new arrival, Mini Yaemori. This one is the most heartwarming and emotional of all the story arcs, so prepare those tissues!

Here is the official trailer for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3:

Who is the Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Cast?

Image: TMS Entertainment

In Season 3 of Rent-a-Girlfriend, Shun Horie reprises his role as Kazuya Kinoshita, while Sora Amamiya continues to play Chizuru Mizuhara. Rie Takahashi joins as Sumi Sakurasawa, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, and Yu Serizawa as Mini Yaemori, a newly introduced character for the Dream Arc.

What is the Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Opening and Ending Themes?

Image: Amber’s

The opening theme is “Renai Miri Film” by Halca, who debuted in 2018 with “Kimi no Tonari” as her first single. Her subsequent singles were “Starting Blue,” “Sentimental Crisis,” “After School Liberty,” “Kokuhaku Bungee Jump,” and “Kimi ga Ita Shirushi.” These singles were used as closing themes for anime series like Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, Ace Attorney, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, We Never Learn, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The ending theme is “End Roll” by Amber’s, which is a Japanese musical duo consisting of Toyoshima Kouki (vocals, guitar) and Fukushima Takuto (Guitar, Programming), who formed in 2017. Their music has been featured as the theme songs for dramas like Karafrable ~Loved by genderless boys~, and Tomorrow, I’m Someone’s Kanojo.

Full Rent-a-Girlfriend Release Date Schedule (Season 3): When You Can Expect New Episodes

Image: TMS Entertainment

Episode Date 1 July 8, 2023 2 July 15, 2023 3 July 22, 2023 4 July 29, 2023 5 August 5, 2023 6 August 12, 2023 7 August 19, 2023 8 August 26, 2023 9 September 2, 2023 10 September 9, 2023 11 September 16, 2023 12 September 23, 2023

You can watch new episodes of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 on Crunchyroll every Friday.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023