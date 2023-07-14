Rent-a-Girlfriend Release Date Schedule (Season 3): When to Expect New Episodes

Here's the Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 schedule so you know when to expect new episodes!

July 14th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: TMS Entertainment

Want to know when new episodes of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 will release? The anime series, adapted from the manga of the same name by Reiji Miyajima, premiered on July 8, 2023, directed by Shinya Une. The final episode of Season 2 ends when Kazuya arrives at Chizuru’s door to tell her they can make a movie together using crowdfunding so her grandmother can watch it. After a while of contemplating, a tearful Chizuru agrees to do it. This is precisely where you can expect Season 3 to pick up from, but more details are below.

What is Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 About?

Rent-a-Girlfriend-Season-3-_-OFFICIAL-TRAILER-0-1-screenshot
Image: TMS Entertainment

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 will adapt The Rental Girlfriend’s Dream Arc from Chapter 104 of the manga. Kazuya and Chizuru must film a movie together to fulfill her promise to her ailing grandmother and turn their fake relationship into a real one. Still, they face challenges from other women in Kazuya’s life and a new arrival, Mini Yaemori. This one is the most heartwarming and emotional of all the story arcs, so prepare those tissues!

Here is the official trailer for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3:

Related: Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Release Date Schedule (Season 2): When to Expect New Episodes

Who is the Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Cast?

Mini-Yaemori-Rent-a-Girlfriend
Image: TMS Entertainment

In Season 3 of Rent-a-Girlfriend, Shun Horie reprises his role as Kazuya Kinoshita, while Sora Amamiya continues to play Chizuru Mizuhara. Rie Takahashi joins as Sumi Sakurasawa, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, and Yu Serizawa as Mini Yaemori, a newly introduced character for the Dream Arc.

What is the Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Opening and Ending Themes?

Ambers
Image: Amber’s

The opening theme is “Renai Miri Film” by Halca, who debuted in 2018 with “Kimi no Tonari” as her first single. Her subsequent singles were “Starting Blue,” “Sentimental Crisis,” “After School Liberty,” “Kokuhaku Bungee Jump,” and “Kimi ga Ita Shirushi.” These singles were used as closing themes for anime series like Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, Ace Attorney, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, We Never Learn, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The ending theme is “End Roll” by Amber’s, which is a Japanese musical duo consisting of Toyoshima Kouki (vocals, guitar) and Fukushima Takuto (Guitar, Programming), who formed in 2017. Their music has been featured as the theme songs for dramas like Karafrable ~Loved by genderless boys~, and Tomorrow, I’m Someone’s Kanojo.

Full Rent-a-Girlfriend Release Date Schedule (Season 3): When You Can Expect New Episodes

Rent-a-Girlfriend-Season-3-_-OFFICIAL-TRAILER-0-26-screenshot
Image: TMS Entertainment
EpisodeDate
1July 8, 2023
2July 15, 2023
3July 22, 2023
4July 29, 2023
5August 5, 2023
6August 12, 2023
7August 19, 2023
8August 26, 2023
9September 2, 2023
10September 9, 2023
11September 16, 2023
12September 23, 2023

You can watch new episodes of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 on Crunchyroll every Friday.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :