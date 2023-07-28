Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Release Date Schedule (2023)

Season 3 runs all the way through September.

July 28th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend is a romantic-comedy anime that has captured the hearts of millions, and it isn’t hard to see why. With a charming cast of characters, a sharp sense of humor, and a compelling romantic entanglement at the core of its plot, the first two seasons of Rent-a-Girlfriend were one of the most widely-watched anime at the time of their release. This begs the question; when will the third season be released, and where can you watch it? Here is a rundown of the release schedule for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Release Schedule

The third season of Rent-a-Girlfriend premiered on July 8th, 2023, so fans who haven’t started watching it have some catching up to do. Thankfully, new episodes of Rent-a-Girlfriend premiere weekly, so only three episodes have aired so far. Rent-a-Girlfriend Seasons 1 and 2 had twelve episodes, and Season 3 follows the same pattern. With that in mind, here is the release schedule for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3.

EpisodesRelease Date
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 1July 8th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 2July 15th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 3July 22nd, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 4July 29nd, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 5August 5th 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 6August 12th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 7August 19th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 8August 26th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 9September 2nd, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 10September 9th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 11September 16th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 12September 23nd, 2023

When Will Rent-a-Girlfriend Recieve an English Dub?

The English dub of Rent-a-Girlfriend‘s first seasons premiered on Crunchyroll less than a week after they premiered in Japan, and that hasn’t changed for the third season. The English dub of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 began airing on Crunchyroll on July 7th, 2023, following a weekly pattern mirroring the Japanese airing schedule. Here is the release schedule for the English dub of Rent-a-Girldfriend Season 3.

Rent-a-Girlfriend EpisodesRelease Date
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 1July 7th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 2July 14th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 3July 21st, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 4July 28th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 5August 3rd, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 6August 10th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 7August 17th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 8August 24th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 9August 31st, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 10September 7th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 11September 14th, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 12September 21st, 2023

The English dub for Rent-a-Girlfriend‘d third season features many actors and actresses featured in the first two. Since the series is part of Crunchyroll’s simulcast initiative, English-speaking fans of Rent-a-Girlfriend don’t have to wait long to experience new episodes in their native language.

