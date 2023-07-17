When is the Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 English Dub Release Date?

Here's the Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 schedule so you know when to expect new English Dubs!

July 17th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: TMS Entertainment

Crunchyroll announced their Summer 2023 simulcast lineup, which included English dubs for popular anime adaptations like Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3. However, Crunchyroll didn’t release dates when we can expect these anime series to receive English dubs. Will we get one episode at a time, or will they release them all simultaneously? The answer to this question will dictate when viewers begin to watch the series, making it essential. So here’s when you can expect the Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 English Dub release date and the cast and crew who will bring it to life.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 English Dub: Release Date and Time

Scene-from-Rent-a-Girlfriend
Image: TMS Entertainment

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 will receive an English dub, but the release date is yet to be announced. Once we know more, we will update this guide with an English Dub release schedule so you know when to expect new English Dubs. Stay tuned!

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 English Dub Cast and Crew

The official English dub cast and crew for Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 have not been announced by Crunchyroll yet. However, the voice actors from Seasons 1 and 2 may return for the third season, which most fans hope will happen due to the wealth of experience they bring to the series.

If this is the case, here is the English dub cast for Rent-A-Girlfriend Seasons 1 and 2:

You can watch new episodes of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 on Crunchyroll every Friday.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023

