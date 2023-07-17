When is the Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 English Dub Release Date?

Crunchyroll announced their Summer 2023 simulcast lineup, which included English dubs for popular anime adaptations like Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3. However, Crunchyroll didn’t release dates when we can expect these anime series to receive English dubs. Will we get one episode at a time, or will they release them all simultaneously? The answer to this question will dictate when viewers begin to watch the series, making it essential. So here’s when you can expect the Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 English Dub release date and the cast and crew who will bring it to life.
Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 English Dub: Release Date and Time
Crunchyroll has confirmed that Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 will receive an English dub, but the release date is yet to be announced. Once we know more, we will update this guide with an English Dub release schedule so you know when to expect new English Dubs. Stay tuned!
Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 English Dub Cast and Crew
The official English dub cast and crew for Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 have not been announced by Crunchyroll yet. However, the voice actors from Seasons 1 and 2 may return for the third season, which most fans hope will happen due to the wealth of experience they bring to the series.
If this is the case, here is the English dub cast for Rent-A-Girlfriend Seasons 1 and 2:
- Aleks Le: Kazuya Kinoshita (Ami Kirio from Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun)
- Lizzie Freeman: Chizuru Mizuhara (Cardinal from Sword Art Online: Alicization)
- Alex Cazares: Nagomi Kinoshita (Rebecca from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)
- Sarah Anne Williams: Ruka Sarashina (Akari Nitta from Jujutsu Kaisen)
- Suzie Yeung: Sumi Sakurasawa (Koito Bagase from Wonder Egg Priority)
- Chris Hackney: Kazuo Kinoshita (Urogi from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)
- Nicolas Roye: Yoshiaki Kibe (Tetta Kisaki from Tokyo Revengers)
You can watch new episodes of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 on Crunchyroll every Friday.
- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023