Shangri-La Frontier Episode 7: English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: C2C

Episode 6 of Shangri-La Frontier started with a high-stakes confrontation between Sunraku and Arthur Pencilgon of Ashura Kai, a clan of player killers. Sunraku managed to fend her off, but he cannot win.

The trash game lover attempted to retreat to Thirdrema with Emul, only to learn Arthur didn’t come alone. Just as things were looking bleaker by the second, high-ranking player Psyger-0 came to Sunraku’s rescue. Prepare for what happens next with the English Sub release date of Shangri-La Frontier Episode 7!

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Shangri-La Frontier’s Episode 7 English Sub is all set to release on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The episode will be available as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 2am PT / 4am CT / 5am ET.

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 7 Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

Related: Seven Colossi: Who Are the Unique Monsters in Shangri-La Frontier?

Want to know the exact time the new episode drops in your region? Check out our Shangri-La Frontier release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 3:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 10:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 9:00 AM GMT Europe 11:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

Episode 6 ends with Sunraku rescued by Psyger-0 while Animalia launches a last-ditch attack on Arthur Pencilgon.

When Will the Next Episode of Shangri-La Frontier’s English Dub Drop?

So far, you can watch the first four episodes of the Shangri-La Frontier English Dub on Crunchyroll. Episode five English dub is scheduled to release on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 12:00 PM PT / 2:00 PM CT / 3:00 PM ET.

RECAP: Shangri-La Frontier Episode 6 Spoilers and What to Expect from Episode 7

Episode 6 starts with a tense fight between Sunraku and Arthur Pencilgon, who know each other from the trash game Unite Rounds. During the clash, Arthur delivers her clan leader’s message: that Sunraku either publishes what he knows about the special scenario, or become a target.

Not willing to give up his information advantage, Sunraku retreats to Thirdrema so Emul can teleport them to Rabituza. Animalia stalls Arthur Pencilgon to give Sunraku an opening, but he’s stopped by four other Ashura Kai player killers. As Sunraku struggles to damage players with much better equipment, Psyger-0 enters the fray.

Fans already know that Psyger-0 is actually Rei Saiga, a girl from Sunraku’s school who’s got a crush on him. But Sunraku is wary of the high-ranking player with the title, “Maximum Firepower.” Episode 7 will likely cover Arthur Pencilgon’s fate as Animalia tries her last-ditch attack. We should also see Psyger-0’s first interaction with Sunraku, who will probably retreat to Rabituza by the episode’s end.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023