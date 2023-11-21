Shangri-La Frontier Episode 9 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: C2C

Shangri-La Frontier’s episode eight had Sunraku face his toughest opponent yet, a level 120 Aberrant Woodmage armed with wooden appendages, debuffing chains, and an arsenal of magical attacks.

Sunraku’s quick thinking and determination helped him complete the Unique Scenario quest, leaving him free to travel forward from Thirdrema.

But that led to a second problem: how to hide his unique appearance to avoid PKers? Emul suggested a solution akin to a ghost costume and as Sunraku obtained a map of the surrounding area, he spotted the intimidating Psyger-0 watching him from behind a building. Prepare for the two’s second interaction with the English sub-release date of Shangri-La Frontier Episode 9!

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Episode 9 of Shangri-La Frontier’s English Sub will be released on Sunday, November 26, 2023. You can watch the episode as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 1:00 AM PT / 4:00 AM CT / 4:00 AM ET.

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 9 Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

Related: Seven Colossi: Who Are the Unique Monsters in Shangri-La Frontier?

For the exact time the new episode drops in your region, check out our Shangri-La Frontier Episode 9 English Sub release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 1:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 2:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 4:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 5:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 10:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 8:00 AM GMT Europe 10:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

Episode 8 ends with Sunraku and Emul spotting the intimidating Psyger-0 watching them from behind a building.

When Will the Next Episode of Shangri-La Frontier’s English Dub Drop?

The first six episodes of the Shangri-La Frontier English Dub can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Episode seven is all set to drop on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM ET.

RECAP: Shangri-La Frontier Episode 8 Spoilers and What to Expect from Episode 9

Episode 8 saw Sunraku successfully survive the required five minutes against the level 120 Aberrant Woodmage, after which Vash interfered to kill the creature. This marked the end of the Unique Scenario quest although Sunraku did get a bonus quest he accepted.

Back in Thirdrema, Sunraku hid his appearance by buying an item resembling a ghost costume from Emul’s younger brother. This attracted all kinds of attention but didn’t immediately alert PKers looking to learn anything they could about the unique scenario.

As Sunraku interpreted the area map, Emul spotted Psyger-0 watching the pair from behind a building. Unaware that Psyger-0 is his classmate Rei who’s got a crush on him, the episode ends with Sunraku on high alert. Episode 9 will likely mark the second interaction between Sunraku and Psyger-0 where he might learn her real identity or at least begin to see her as a friend.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023