Sweet Reincarnation Season 1 Episode 5 Release Date and Time

The light novel adaptation of Sweet Reincarnation is the new anime series that no one knew they wanted but the delicious one they needed. SynergySP produced the series with cooperation from Studio Comet. Naoyuki Kuzuya directed it, with scripts by Mitsutaka Hirota, character designs by Tomoko Miyakawa, and music by Hiroshi Nakamura. Discover what’s in store for future episodes with the release of Sweet Reincarnation Season 1 Episode 5!

Sweet Reincarnation Season 1 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Sweet Reincarnation Season 1 Episode 5 will release on Monday, July 24, 2023. The episode will be avaiable at 11:30 PDT, 12:30 MDT, 1:30 PM EDT and is avaiable as a simulcast on Crunchyroll.

If you’re living outside the above time zones, we’ve still got you covered! Here is a time zone guide for the release of Sweet Reincarnation Season 1 Episode 1 so you don’t miss out on any of the tasty adventures.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time 11:30 AM Mountain Daylight Time 12:30 PM Central Daylight Time 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time 2:30 PM Atlantic Daylight Time 3:30 PM Brasília Time 3:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time 6:30 PM Central European Summer Time 8:30 PM India Standard Time July 25, 12:00 AM Philippine Time July 25, 2:30 AM Japan Standard Time July 25, 3:30 AM

Sweet Reincarnation Season 1 Episode 4 Recap

The bandits are held captive in the barn until they will be handed over to the Count of Retes to maintain his reputation. Pastry’s friends, Marc and Lumi, are made lieutenants and given swords taken from the bandits. Marc and Lumi sneak into the barn where the bandit leader tricks Marc, steals back his sword, stabs Lumi, and takes Marc hostage.

Pastry saves Marc from the bandit, revealing that he secretly replicated Casserole’s Teleportation magic. Casserole makes Pastry swear to secrecy, as powerful people would try to turn him into a weapon. Marc apologizes to Lumi and Pastry bakes an apple pie to celebrate. Lumi’s father recommends that Marc marry her as atonement, to which Lumi agrees.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023