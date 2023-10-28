The Apothecary Diaries English Sub Episode 5: Release Date & Time

Image: ©Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/ “The Apothecary Diaries” Project

Maomao is building an impressive reputation for herself as an apothecary sleuth with some powerful advocates. With the upcoming release date of The Apothecary Diaries Episode 5, we’ll likely see this continue as she protects the emperor’s palace, one concubine at a time.

So far we’ve seen several recurring elements, such as Maomao’s indifference to the beautiful eunuch Jinshi, and her bold actions to show others the truth and fight ignorance. In a real way, she’s saving lives in the series, and getting the attention of the emperor himself.

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 5: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Apothecary Diaries will release Episode 5 on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It’ll be available at 10:45 AM PT to stream on Crunchyroll with English subtitles with new episodes weekly!

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 5

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: The Apothecary Diaries Episode 1-3 Review

For viewers outside of the above region, you can check when The Apothecary Diaries will release its latest episode below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:45 AM Saturday, October 28 Mountain Time (MST) 11:45 AM Saturday, October 28 Central Time (CT) 12:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Eastern Time (EST) 1:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Atlantic Time (AST) 2:45 PM Saturday, October 28 British Summer Time (BST) 6:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Central European Time (CEST) 7:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Moscow (MSK) 8:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:15 PM Saturday, October 28

In Episode 4, we see the return of the whitening powder as it nearly claims another priceless life.

What Do You Do if The Apothecary Diaries Episode 5 Doesn’t Show Up on Crunchyroll?

Sometimes the episode will have been uploaded but isn’t visible depending on where you’re viewing it, such as on the browser’s series portal. However, it’s often there even if not listed, so check the most recent episode, and on the right under the ‘Next Episode’ tab, you’ll likely see the link to Episode 5!

RECAP: Maomao Asserts Herself to Treat an Ailing Concubine

Maomao begins this episode by being swiftly recruited by the emperor himself to cure Lady Lihua, a powerful concubine whose health has been failing since the loss of her child. In investigating this, however, Maomao finds herself barred by Lihua’s attending ladies-in-waiting. It’s not until Jinshi can get her in the room that the proper treatments are given.

Image: ©Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/ “The Apothecary Diaries” Project

Maomao quickly spots the root cause of Lihua’s bedridden, emaciated state: the same poisonous whitening powder, administered by her ladies-in-waiting to keep her beautiful. Not seeing the benefit of a beautiful corpse, Maomao dedicates all of her energy to nursing Lihua back to health, which Jinshi notices. He brings her a simple gift of gratitude, savory food, earning a place in her good graces.

But as the episode ends, we see a eunuch looking at his hands, intense rashes being formed, believing them to be a curse.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2023