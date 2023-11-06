The Apothecary Diaries English Sub Episode 6 Release Date & Time

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

More about Maomao’s troubling past could be learned once The Apothecary Diaries English Sub Episode 6 is released. While enjoying her day, the young woman was approached by a man claiming that he was cursed for his actions.

Related: The Apothecary Diaries Episode 1-3 Review

With her deep knowledge of science, Maomao not only helped this poor man but also shared her knowledge with him. We also learned more about the lengths she had to go to remain safe in the Red Light district as a child. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of The Apothecary Diaries English Sub Episode 6 as well as what happened in Episode 5.

Beware of spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries English Sub Episode 6 Release Details

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

The Apothecary Diaries English Sub Episode 6 is set to be released this coming Saturday, October 11, at around 01:00 AM JST. After a few hours, the episode will be released online for fans to stream whenever they like. Below, you will find a table of the times at which the episode will become available according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:45 AM Friday, November 10 Mountain Time (MST) 11:45 AM Friday, November 10 Central Time (CT) 12:45 PM Friday, November 10 Eastern Time (EST) 01:45 PM Friday, November 10 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:45 PM Friday, November 10 British Summer Time (BST) 06:45 PM Friday, November 10 Central European Time (CEST) 07:45 PM Friday, November 10 Moscow (MSK) 08:45 PM Friday, November 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:15 PM Friday, November 10 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 00:45 AM Saturday, November 11 Philippines (PHT) 01:45 AM Saturday, November 11 Australian Central Time (ACST) 04:45 PM Saturday, November 11

The Apothecary Diaries English Sub Episode 6 Streaming Details

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

The Apothecary Diaries English Sub Episode 6 will be available for fans to stream via Crunchyroll. The release date for the English Dub version of the episode will most likely be released three weeks after the sub, as the first three episodes of the dub were just released on November 4, 2023.

Related: Do Maomao and Jinshi End Up Together in The Apothecary Diaries?

It is important to remember that Crunchyroll requires fans to pay a small fee to grant them access to its catalog. Once you have paid, you will be able to stream not only episode 6 of the anime but also the rest of the series.

Episode 5 Recap

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

One warm afternoon, Jishin was training his swordsmanship skills. The young man demonstrated how fearsome he could be with a weapon, moving with both strength and grace. While the eunuch practiced, Maomao found a few edible mushrooms, which brightened her day. She took them back to her studio, sharing them with the palace doctor.

As the duo ate, a servant arrived, pleading with Maomao to help him break the curse that was causing him a rash. When the man revealed that the rash began after burning some trash, the young woman knew exactly what to do. As she worked on an ointment for the burns, she also taught her patient about how certain chemicals changed the color of the flames.

The next morning, Maomao was informed about a party that would be held at the palace that evening. Many women arrived to help her dress up for the occasion, discovering that her freckles were fake as they did her makeup. Maomao revealed that she painted them herself to avoid any man trying to take advantage of her by appearing less desirable.

Jishin heard about this and tried to comfort his friend, claiming that he could not imagine how hard her life could have been. Shortly after that, the party began, but most attendees felt anxious as if something bad could happen at any moment.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023