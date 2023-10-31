Do Maomao and Jinshi End Up Together in The Apothecary Diaries?

Screenshot: OLM Incorporated / TOHO Animation STUDIO

While The Apothecary Diaries is not romance-centric, fans of the series cannot deny Maomao and Jinshi’s chemistry. As they solve medical mysteries and get to know each other better, they have certainly become closer.

Related: The Apothecary Diaries Episode 1-3 Review

Despite this, nothing major has occurred to develop the relationship between our two main characters. Fans have been wondering for a while if Maomao will one day develop feelings for Jinshi. Below, we have compiled all the information available to answer if Maomao and Jinshi end up together in The Apothecary Diaries.

Beware of spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries.

Maomao and Jinshi Relationship Status in The Apothecary Diaries

Screenshot: OLM Incorporated / TOHO Animation STUDIO

As of October 2023, Maomao and Jishin have not entered a romantic relationship. Despite the latter’s obvious feelings for Maomao, she has still not developed an interest in him. The young woman has not developed feelings for anyone yet, in either the manga, anime, light novel or the original web novel of the series.

Related: Best Shoujo Anime of All Time

Still, this could change at any moment, as the story of The Apothecary Diaries is still not yet finished. The web novel has not yet been completed, which means that there is still a chance for Maomao and Jishin to become a couple. Still, unless the author makes an official statement or introduces them as a couple in the web novel, this will continue to be speculative.

Why do Fans Want Maomao and Jishin to Become a Couple?

Screenshot: OLM Incorporated / TOHO Animation STUDIO

From the moment Maomao arrived at the palace, Jishin loudly proclaimed how interested he was in her and her work. The man is fascinated by her intelligence, her dedication, and her eccentric personality. On the other hand, despite Maomao not showing any interest in romance at all, she does respect Jishin and has stated before that she does find him beautiful.

They care deeply for the other, even when Maomao refuses to acknowledge her fondness for Jishin. Fans love how genuine and endearing the friendship between them is and would like for them to deepen their bond at some point. By the end of the series, Maomao and Jishin will likely become one of the cutest couples in anime.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023