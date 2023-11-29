Next Apothecary Diaries Episode Countdown – Episode 9

Image: OLM

Now that Maomao is back at the rear palace, Episode 9 of The Apothecary Diaries may reveal more about the one who tried to poison Lady Lishu or the secret plot involving the coated wooden tablets.

The last episode centered on a murder attempt disguised as a double suicide at one of the brothels Maomao grew up around. Maomao was able to save the victim, although she also empathized with the courtesan and mused how the rear palace wasn’t that different from the red-light district. Prepare for Maomao’s next adventure with the English sub-release date and time of The Apothecary Diaries Episode 9.

Beware of spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime and manga.

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 9 is scheduled for release on Saturday, December 2, 2023. You will be able to stream the new episode at 11:05 AM PT / 1:05 PM CT / 2:05 PM ET as a simulcast on Crunchyroll.

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 9 Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

Related: Do Maomao and Jinshi End Up Together in The Apothecary Diaries?

Looking for the exact time the new episode drops in your region? Check out our The Apothecary Diaries Episode 9 English Sub release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 11:05 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 12:05 PM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 1:05 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 2:05 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 3:05 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 8:05 PM BST UK and Ireland 7:05 PM GMT Europe 9:05 PM CEST Moscow 10:05 PM MSK India 12:35 AM IST Vietnam and Thailand 2:05 AM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

Episode 8 ends with an oblivious Maomao returning to the rear palace and being summoned by Jinshi who’s upset she didn’t choose him as her guarantor.

When Will the Next Episode of The Apothecary Diaries’s English Dub Drop?

The Apothecary Diaries’ English Dub’s first five episodes are available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Episode six English dub will drop on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 1:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET.

RECAP: The Apothecary Diaries Episode 8 Spoilers and What to Expect from Episode 9

Episode 8 starts with a servant girl from a nearby brothel informing Maomao of a double suicide attempt. When Maomao reached the scene, the courtesan was gasping for breath while the man was unconscious and pulseless. A courtesan had already made the two vomit but Maomao administered CPR and mouth-to-mouth breathing on the man. She also asked for charcoal to prevent the poison from being absorbed further.

When Maomao’s father came to the scene, he encouraged Maomao to analyze what happened. She concluded that the poisoning was due to ingesting the tobacco found on the scene. While her father countered that the tobacco could also have been dissolved in water.

Maomao then left to check on the man, only to find the servant girl trying to kill him. Wrestling her knife away, Maomao learned how the man was the son of a wealthy merchant notorious for sweet-talking courtesans and dumping them, something he also did to the girl’s older sister.

Image: OLM

Maomao and her father were rewarded for saving the man’s life, but Maomao thought over the case to put together the actual story. The courtesan was a friend of the servant girl’s older sister and tried to murder the merchant’s son using a layered drink composed of a high-density non-poisoned drink below with a low-density poisoned drink on top.

The courtesan drank from the same cup to remove suspicion of poison, but cleverly used a wheat stalk straw to only drink from the lower layer. After the man drank from the upper layer, the courtesan took some sips and messed up the room to make it look like a double suicide.

The episode ended on a humorous note when an irate Jinshi questioned a clueless Maomao on her relationship with Lihaku. Titled, “Murder or Suicide,” the anime’s next episode will likely feature another murder mystery at the rear palace. Whether this will have any relation to Lady Lishu’s attempted poisoning or the coated wooden tablets remains to be seen.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023